Abu Dhabi DED teams up with Dubai's Prototype to support inventors

The Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi, part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added), has joined forces with Dubai-based Prototype Interactive to support inventors.

The agreement aims to help inventors convert their ideas into digital applications that will contribute towards a smart and sustainable economy, the entities said in a statement on Friday.

Founded in 2010, Prototype is a digital experience agency that works with regional and international brands and also supports tech-driven projects.

The new initiative will allow inventors to gain access to facilities and workshops to gain knowledge and receive professional training. Inventors, backed by Added’s Takamul programme, will use Prototype’s latest technologies and techniques to develop their ideas.

“We are on constant lookout for best-in-class partners to enhance capabilities of inventors and innovators and ensure they have suitable environment, including space and equipment required for discovery and development of their innovations and inventions,” said Hala Al Ameri, the office's executive director.

“This MoU [memorandum of understanding] accentuates the role played by the Takamul programme in supporting inventors and promoting innovation culture.”

The agreement is in line with Abu Dhabi Innovates, the innovation ecosystem framework launched by Added in May. The framework has identified talent, knowledge and space among major drivers to enhance innovation ecosystem, Ms Al Ameri said.

The Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi was established in 2011 to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in the emirate by creating a diverse and sustainable environment that stimulates innovation.

Launched in 2011, the Takamul programme has evaluated 1,013 patent applications and supported 377 applications that meet the conditions for patent registration as of last month.

The programme also spreads awareness on key stages of innovation, including legal aspects to protect inventors' rights and ways to harness and boost the commercial value of inventions.

“Our proprietary methodology has been used by hundreds of organisations and start-ups to launch digital transformation programmes and proven itself as effective, fast and agile. We see this being in line with the vision of Added and their programme participants,” said Alexander Rauser, chief executive of Prototype.

“We look forward to bringing in our niche digital experience expertise supporting new ventures and converting ideas into profitable businesses.”

Abu Dhabi's economy made a quick recovery from coronavirus-induced disruptions in 2021, with a similar trend continuing into this year. The emirate's economy expanded by 11.2 per cent in the first six months of this year on an annual basis, driven by a robust performance of the oil and non-oil sectors, despite mounting global macroeconomic challenges.

Economic support measures and government initiatives — such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers, and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme — also helped to improve market sentiment.

Various initiatives, such as the rental-rebate exercise that was approved during the pandemic, supported the performance of businesses in the emirate.