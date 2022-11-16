Supreme Legislation Committee to hold legislative week 2022 from November 21-24

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in Dubai will host legislative week 2022 from November 21-24.

The event will focus on “legislation stimulating and supporting future economy”, SLC said in a statement on Wednesday. It added that it aims to boost the UAE’s legislative ecosystem to accommodate the needs of the future.

Senior officials from government entities, legal experts and professionals specialising in legislative drafting will attend the event, where they will discuss the current state of the legislative system and explore ways to revamp it in support of future economy transformation plans.

“Developing a future economy ecosystem requires proactive plans and cutting-edge initiatives to ensure achievement of sustainable development for the welfare of future generations,” said Ahmad Al Muhairi, SLC secretary general.

Ahmad Al Muhairi, secretary general of Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai. Photo: SLC

“This event is an opportunity to strengthen communication channels with the concerned entities to find better ways to evaluate the legislation in force and amend it, where applicable, adopting a proactive approach in support of the vision to shape the future and build future economy.”

The agenda of the event includes interactive workshops and panel discussions on various topics such as the legislative lab, the creative economy, the metaverse, virtual assets, digital currency, digital economy and consumer protection under digital economy.

There will also be a virtual session on legislative impact assessment showcasing a real-life case study on the methodology of assessing regulatory impact as adopted by developed countries.

In addition, there will be a session on “legislative regulation of future challenges” that will explore ways to overhaul the legislative system in Dubai, so that it may be fully prepared to keep pace with the government's strategy for shaping the future, Mr Al Muhairi said.

Some sessions will also allow “legal experts and professionals to exchange views and ideas on all aspects relating to developing viable legislation that will accommodate fast-paced future changes, including the metaverse technology, digitisation and the future of legislation”, he added.