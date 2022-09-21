Dubai starts robotics and automation programme to boost future economy

Dubai has launched a robotics and automation programme to support the development of the technologies as part of the emirate's move towards the future economy.

The Programme for Robotics and Automation, which was launched on Wednesday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, will help in “adopting and developing robotics technology, empowering national talent and creating new solutions, products and services”, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

The programme is aimed at boosting the contribution of the robotics and automation sector to 9 per cent of the emirate's gross domestic product within 10 years.

It includes five major initiatives and focuses on five future areas of research and development, including production and manufacturing, health, logistics and transportation, tourism and customer services, and improving working conditions.

The programme will also provide 200,000 robots to raise levels of efficiency and productivity in the service, industrial and logistics sectors, and contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the economy over the next 10 years, the media office said.

“Dubai will be one of the best cities of the future, ready to employ robotics and automation technology in daily life, and we want to accelerate the adoption of its advanced applications in various vital sectors,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We will continue to develop the legislative and governance system in the field of robotics and automation, empower national talent and innovate new solutions, products and services.”

The strategy will also contribute to “Dubai's leadership regionally and globally to be one of the best cities of the future and the most prepared to employ and develop future technology”, the media office said.

Dubai has been boosting efforts to support the development of its future economy.

In July, the emirate formed a higher committee for future technology and digital economy, which aims to help shape the future of artificial intelligence by investing in the metaverse and establishing partnerships to boost Dubai’s digital economy.