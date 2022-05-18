Saudi's Petro Rabigh receives approval from market regulator to increase share capital

The company will issue more than 795 million new shares at an offer price of$2.7 per share

A picture shows Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co. facilities, 120 kms north of the Red Sea Saudi city of Jeddah,12 November 2007. The Saudi and Kuwaiti oil ministers said yesterday that OPEC will discuss the possibility of raising oil output if needed to cool soaring prices. AFP PHOTO/HASSAN AMMAR / AFP PHOTO / HASSAN AMMAR
Alkesh Sharma
May 18, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) has received an approval from the kingdom's Capital Markets Authority to increase its total share capital through a proposed rights issue transaction.

The rights issue will be offered to existing shareholders through the issuance of more than 795 million new shares at an offer price of 10 Saudi riyals ($2.7) per share, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will be carried out through an increase in the company’s share capital by more than 7.9 billion riyals, increasing the share capital to over 16.7bn riyals from nearly 8.8bn riyals.

Petro Rabigh said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders’ approval on the transaction.

The timing of this transaction is important, with the rights issue taking place against a positive backdrop of improved liquidity
Othman Al Ghamdi, president and chief executive of Petro Rabigh

The transaction is in line with its strategic objectives to improve the financial position through enhancing equity and reducing long-term liabilities, the company said.

“As a company, we have a clear strategy supported by promising performance pillars and a pipeline of opportunities in both regional and international markets,” Othman Al Ghamdi, president and chief executive of Petro Rabigh, said.

“The timing of this transaction is important, with the rights issue taking place against a positive backdrop of improved liquidity and, more importantly, a strong rebound for the company’s performance in the past year,” he added.

The rights issue will support operations by paying down a considerable sum of existing liabilities, enabling greater access to new sources of capital for the future, the company said.

Adnoc and Borealis to list 10% of petchems maker Borouge on Abu Dhabi stock market
Saudi Arabia’s market regulator approves Acwa Power IPO

Petro Rabigh was originally established as a basic topping refinery with crude oil processing facilities. However, in 2005, Saudi Aramco and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical formed an equal joint venture to transform the business into an integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex.

By leveraging the network, knowledge, marketing and technology capabilities of its founding shareholders, Petro Rabigh has been able to create innovative specialised products that have a high demand in the regional and international market, Ibrahim Al Buainain, chairman of Petro Rabigh, said.

The company is well positioned to maintain its spot as the only regional player offering both petrochemical and refined products, he added.

“As a responsible business, our focus is, and will always remain, on long-term value creation. This transaction is an important lever that enables us to continue delivering on our strategic priorities and meet our commitments to our shareholders,” Mr Al Buainain said.

Updated: May 18, 2022, 6:21 PM
BusinessSaudi ArabiaEconomyMarkets
