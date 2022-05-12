Shuaa Capital Q1 profit softens due to asset write-down

Company's net profit would have jumped to Dh37m without the write-off

Mary Sophia
May 12, 2022

Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital reported a drop in its first-quarter net profit after accounting for write down of intangible assets worth Dh31 million ($8.4m).

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the three-month period to the end of March fell to Dh5.6m, compared to Dh25m reported during the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Excluding the write-down the company's net profit would have jumped 46 per cent to Dh37m without the write-off, Shuaa said.

“The business has successfully managed through the significant headwinds since the start of the year: the war in Ukraine and the associated geopolitical uncertainties, accelerated inflationary pressures and commodity price increases along with heightened market uncertainty and volatility," said Jassim Alseddiqi, group chief executive of Shuaa Capital.

"The strengths of our business model are the high degree of diversification and our ability to adapt quickly and take advantage of market opportunities whilst continuing to build on increasing our recurring revenues and strengthening our balance sheet."

Updated: May 12, 2022, 8:34 AM
