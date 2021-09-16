ADQ acquires Switzerland pharma company Acino

The state-owned ADQ has been expanding its reach within the pharma sector with a string of acquisitions in the recent months. Mona Al-Marzooqi/ The National

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, said on Thursday it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company Acino, marking its largest deal within the healthcare and pharmaceuticals portfolio.

The Abu Dhabi company will acquire 100 per cent of Acino from its current shareholders, which include Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners, it said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the total value of the deal.

“Building on a series of strategic acquisitions throughout this year, we are creating a strong platform to fortify the UAE’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercialisation and distribution in select growth-leading markets,” Fahad Al Qassim, executive director, healthcare & pharma at ADQ, said.

Zurich-based Acino has a presence in more than 90 counties.

The state-owned ADQ has been expanding its reach within the pharma sector with a string of acquisitions in the recent months.

Earlier this year, ADQ acquired Amoun Pharmaceutical Company, a Egypt-based manufacturer, distributor and exporter of branded pharmaceutical and animal health products, and Pharmax Pharmaceuticals, a UAE-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets affordable, branded generic medications.

Additionally, ADQ purchased a minority stake in India-based Biocon Biologics Limited, which specialises in developing, manufacturing and marketing high-quality, affordable biosimilars across global markets.

More to follow...

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

