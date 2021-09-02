Afghanistan central bank board member urges IMF and US to release funds

Afghans queue up as they wait for the banks to open in Kabul. If the assets remain entirely frozen, then inflation will continue to soar and Afghans will not be able to afford basic necessities AFP

A senior board member of Afghanistan's central bank is urging the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund to take steps to provide the Taliban-led government limited access to the country's reserves or risk economic disaster.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that the militants will get quick access to much of the approximately $10 billion in assets held by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), which are mostly outside the country.

US President Joe Biden's administration has said any central bank assets the Afghan government has in the US will not be made available to the Taliban, and the IMF has said the country will not have access to the lender's resources.

Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor at Montgomery College in Maryland and a member of the bank's board since 2002, told Reuters on Wednesday that Afghanistan faces an "inevitable economic and humanitarian crisis" if its international reserves remain frozen.

Mr Mehrabi emphasised that he does not speak for the Taliban, but is making this push in his capacity as a sitting board member. He said he plans to meet with US legislators this week, and hopes to talk to US Treasury officials soon as well.

"If the international community wants to prevent an economic collapse, one way would be to allow Afghanistan to gain limited and monitored access to its reserves," he said.

"Having no access will choke off the Afghan economy and directly hurt the Afghan people, with families pushed further into poverty."

Mr Mehrabi is proposing that the US allows the new government in Kabul a limited level of access each month, perhaps in the range of $100 million to $125 million to start with, that would be monitored by an independent auditor.

"The Biden administration should negotiate with the Taliban over the money in the same way they negotiated over the evacuation," he said.

If the assets remain entirely frozen, inflation will continue to soar, Afghans will not be able to afford basic necessities, and the central bank will lose its main tools for conducting monetary policy, he said.

The Taliban can survive through customs duties, increasing opium production, or selling off captured American military equipment, but everyday Afghans will suffer and be solely reliant on international aid if the country does not have access to currency, Mr Mehrabi said.

After nearly 20 years of American intervention, the Afghan economy is heavily dollarised and depends on imports that must largely be bought with foreign currency, he said.

With overseas reserves off limits, Da Afghanistan Bank may be undermined after having cultivated a non-political, technocratic institution that so far has been allowed to continue its work under the Taliban, Mr Mehrabi said.

"Their work there is not based on who is in power," he said, noting that he has not been personally in touch with Taliban representatives, but is in daily contact with colleagues running operations there now.

Ajmal Ahmady, who led the central bank until the capture of Kabul, has said about $7bn of DAB's assets was held as a mixture of cash, gold, bonds and other investments at the US Federal Reserve.

Most of the rest is in other international accounts and at the Bank for International Settlements, a bank for central banks in Switzerland, and not physically in DAB vaults, he said – leaving about 0.2 per cent or less of the total accessible to the Taliban.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O'Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O'Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O'Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

