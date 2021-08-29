UAE’s industrial sector is most competitive in the Arab world, UN says

The UAE’s industrial sector has been ranked by the UN as the most competitive in the Arab world. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE’s industrial sector is the most competitive in the Arab world, according to a report by the UN.

It was ranked 30th globally in the UN global rankings index, climbing five places since 2020 and nine places in four years, helping to attract interest of global investors.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s Competitive Industrial Performance Index report tracks 152 countries.

“The UAE is on its way to becoming a global destination for pioneering future industries, enhancing its attractiveness for investments, and incentivising advanced technology,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said in a statement.

The UAE plans to double the industrial sector’s contribution to national gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031 from Dh133bn currently. Known as “Operation 300bn”, the plan was launched earlier this year with a target of supporting 13,500 industrial companies in the next decade.

The country’s industrial sector will receive financial backing from the government to support their operations and improve their competitiveness in export markets, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said in July.

The UN ranking validates the competitiveness of the country’s industrial sector and its business ecosystem, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The UN report said the UAE had achieved sustainable growth in the industrial sector by incorporating advanced technology, promoting science-based education, balancing industrial progress with environmental sustainability and encouraging innovation.

“Thanks to the country’s attractive business environment to local and international investors in the industrial sector, the UAE is cementing its position as a global destination for pioneering future industries,” Dr Al Jaber said.

The UAE climbed the global industrial rankings by increasing its industrial performance in four out of eight indicators, according to the UN report. “The Emirates has ascended 14 places – from 31st to 17th – for its manufacturing exports per capita, while moving up to 32nd for its total manufacturing exports,” it said.

The Emirates also ranked 28th globally for manufacturing value-added per capita, while also rising eight places for the share of its manufactured goods in its total export mix, moving up to 107th from 115th last year.

Highlighting the UAE’s model for industrial development, the UN report said the country has “allocated various resources and efforts to make the shift towards a knowledge-based economy by supporting innovation and research and development”. The UAE is also balancing infrastructure development with environmental protection, it said.

Globally, Germany ranked first in CIP 2021, followed by China, the US, Japan and South Korea. The UAE was the only Arab nation that received a “high performance” rating in the index and ranked third in the Middle East after Turkey and Israel, according to the report.

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

