Saudi Arabia's economy rebounds with 1.5% expansion in second quarter

Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy grew by 10.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew an annual 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, the first expansion since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, with a sharp rise in the kingdom’s non-oil economy underpinning the rebound.

Growth for the three months to the end of June was driven by a 10.1 per cent expansion in the country's non-oil gross domestic product, according to the latest flash data released by the government on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy contracted 10.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, at the peak of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, according to the kingdom's General Authority for Statistics.

The oil sector shrunk 7 per cent in the three months through to the end of June. Oil GDP contracted 5.3 per cent in the same period of last year amid lower crude prices.

Seasonally adjusted real GDP grew by 1.1 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a 0.5 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2021, according to government data.

The increase in GDP was a result of oil and non-oil activity growth of 2.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, while government activities contracted 2.6 per cent.

The expansion in Saudi Arabia’s GDP in the second quarter "was driven by the unwinding of the voluntary oil output cuts and the easing of virus-related restrictions supported domestic activity”, Capital Economics said in a research note on Monday.

“With the Opec+ impasse now resolved, oil production will be raised further and remaining virus restrictions are being relaxed. The economic recovery looks set gather pace over the second half of the year.”

Saudi Arabia's swift response to curb the spread of Covid-19 has helped it to recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown. The Arab world’s largest economy is now expected to grow by 2.4 per cent this year and by 4.8 per cent in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The kingdom's non-oil economy is projected to grow by 4.3 per cent this year, according to the fund. Capital Economics is more bullish and has forecast an expansion of 4.8 per cent this year and 6.3 per cent in 2022.

“This is much stronger than the consensus forecasts,” it said on Monday.

Support from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, and strong domestic demand are helping to propel economic growth.

The PIF is a central plank of the Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify the economy, nurture local industry, create jobs and reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil revenue.

In January, the PIF unveiled a five-year strategy under which it intends to double its assets to $1.07 trillion and invest a minimum of $40bn a year into the kingdom's economy until 2025.

The investment is expected to create 1.8 million jobs and contribute $320bn to Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

