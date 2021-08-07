Biden says surge in hiring shows his economic plan is working

US President Joe Biden said July’s expectations-beating jobs report shows that his economic policies are working and he urged Congress to advance legislation that would spend trillions of dollars on public works, education and other priorities.

“The Biden plan is working,” the president said at the White House on Friday. “The Biden plan is producing results. And the Biden plan is moving the country forward.”

US payrolls climbed by 943,000 in July, the Labour Department reported, the biggest addition in nearly a year, exceeding the median estimate of an 870,000 gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The unemployment rate dropped by half a percentage point to 5.4 per cent, fuelled by a surge in economic activity as more Americans were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The rosy report — which also saw stronger-than-expected earnings and an upwards revision of the June jobs figures — offers momentum to the White House as Mr Biden seeks to build congressional support for a $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as a Democrat-only spending-and-tax package that could total as much as $3.5 trillion.

Senate efforts to rush a vote on the infrastructure plan were thwarted on Thursday amid disagreements over cryptocurrency reporting requirements and allowing state and local governments to reallocate coronavirus aid to public works projects.

The president has argued that the economic success of his early months in office was facilitated by his administration’s vaccination effort and the $1.9tn pandemic relief plan passed during his early days in office, and that additional federal spending is necessary to further those gains.

“We put in place the necessary tools early in my presidency … [to] fight the virus and fight the economic mess we inherited,” he said.

His policies, he added, will prevent the recent surge in Covid-19 cases from the Delta variant of the virus from “shutting down our schools, our businesses and our society”. He didn’t respond to questions.

A 'Help Wanted' sign is posted at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Republican detractors have said that federal spending is driving up inflation and that trillions of dollars more will be unnecessary to encourage robust economic growth.

“Tennesseans are paying more at the gas pump and grocery store. Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats want to pass a reckless multitrillion dollar tax and spend plan,” Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican senator, tweeted following the jobs report release on Friday.

Republicans have also said that expanded unemployment benefits and government aid have discouraged people from returning to the workforce — and about half of states have ended those benefits before their planned expiration in early September.

Americans classified as long-term unemployed, or those who have been unemployed for 27 weeks or more, declined by 560,000 in July — the biggest drop on record. Still, payrolls remain 5.7 million short of pre-pandemic levels — a figure Democrats say justifies additional investment, particularly as new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus circulate.

“We must sustain this growth and ensure that all can share in its benefits by passing transformative infrastructure and reconciliation bills that truly meet families’ needs,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday. “At the same time, Democrats will continue to fight for families struggling as the Delta variant accelerates.”

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Bookshops: A Reader's History by Jorge Carrión (translated from the Spanish by Peter Bush),

Sting & Shaggy 44/876 (Interscope)

