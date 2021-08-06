UK grocer Morrisons agrees to revised £6.7bn offer from Fortress

A Morrisons supermarket in Stratford, east London. The supermarket's board confirmed its support for a revised offer from Fortress Investment Group. AFP

Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest grocer, agreed to a revised offer of £6.7 billion ($9.3bn) from Fortress Investment Group on Friday, amid a heated battle to take over the supermarket chain.

US investment firm Fortress boosted its offer to £2.72 per share, from an effective £2.54 per share worth £6.3bn, days before the Monday deadline for rival bidder former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy and Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The Morrisons board reaffirmed its support for the deal, while Fortress said in a statement that the private equity group “remains committed to becoming the new owner of Morrisons” and to being a “responsible long-term steward” of the company in “the next stage of its evolution”.

Morrisons has attracted interest from private equity groups because of its large real estate portfolio, with the company owning about 90 per cent of its almost 500 stores.

The business, whose turnaround has been led by chief executive Dave Potts, generates large amounts of cash and has low underlying debt and a pension surplus.

However, Morrisons is among a number of British supermarkets attracting the interest of buy-out bidders in recent months, after the UK grocery sector saw their fortunes change dramatically during the pandemic, when a series of lockdowns triggered a surge in spending.

Asda was snapped up in a £6.8 billion ($9.4bn) buy-out by the Issa brothers and London private equity firm TDR Capital last year, who took on £3.5bn of debt to fund the acquisition from Walmart. Interest has also zoned in on Sainsbury’s in response to the company's bullish growth.

But it’s not all plain sailing for the buyers, with concerns about assets being sold off too cheaply, and the industry facing a number of major challenges, from staff shortages to global food price pressures and Covid supply chain disruption.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the counterbid for Morrisons was an example of private equity suitors having to raise their offers this year as companies and shareholders push back on initial approaches, saying they are too low.

“Private equity firms have a reputation for trying to get a bargain, but their tactics have been fully exposed this year and it now seems rare for the first offer to be the winning one,” Mr Mould said.

Morrison shares jumped to as high as £2.79 in London trading after the announcement, indicating some investors anticipate a higher bid.

The company previously rejected a £2.30 offer worth £5.52bn from CD&R, with the rival private equity group given until Monday to submit a new offer by Britain's Takeover Panel, which regulates corporate takeovers.

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

SPECS Mini John Cooper Works Clubman and Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Engine: two-litre 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 306hp Torque: 450Nm Price: JCW Clubman, Dh220,500; JCW Countryman, Dh225,500

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

