Unemployment among Saudi nationals continues to fall

A woman serves customers at a supermarket in Riyadh. The unemployment rate among female Saudi citizens was 7 per cent lower in the first quarter than in the same period last year. Reuters

Unemployment among Saudi Arabian nationals continued to decline in the first quarter of 2021 to 11.7 per cent, from 12.6 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics said.

The figure was also 0.1 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2021, meaning unemployment has fallen to below pre-pandemic levels, the General Authority for Statistics said in its labour market statistics report.

The unemployment rate among Saudi females continued to fall to 21.2 per cent, from 24.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is also 7 per cent lower than the rate before the pandemic. The unemployment rate among Saudi males edged up marginally to 7.2 per cent, compared with 7.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The total unemployment rate in the kingdom fell to 3.7 per cent, which was lower than the 4 per cent rate in the final quarter of 2020 but higher than the 2.5 per cent rate at the same period last year.

Job creation is among a key objectives of the Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s economic roadmap to radically overhaul its economy and reduce its reliance on hydrocarbon revenue. As part of this, the kingdom aims to reduce unemployment to 7 per cent and increase women’s participation in the workforce to 30 per cent by 2030.

The General Authority for Statistics authority also surveyed unemployed Saudi citizens to glean their views on the type of jobs they are looking for, the hours and the distance they are willing to travel.

“Asked whether Saudi unemployed would also accept a job in the private sector, more than 94 per cent answered ’yes’,” the authority said.

More than 52.3 per cent of males and 77.3 per cent of females said they would only consider commutes of more than an hour for a private-sector job, while 11.2 per cent of males and 25.8 per cent of females said they only wanted a role offering six hours a day or less.

The growth in the number of working women in Saudi Arabia’s workforce is likely to boost consumer spending, making it an attractive environment for retailers, Alain Bejjani, chief executive of the Middle East’s biggest mall operator, Majid Al Futtaim, said earlier this month.

“Saudi Arabia used to have a relatively modest household income because you had just one bread-earner with large families,” he said. “With better gender equality, we will see the Saudi economy develop and … consumption contributing a much higher share of GDP.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

