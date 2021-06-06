Here are five things you can do this summer to develop your career

Spending time on your own development is just as important as working on your business

Beachgoers relax on Oura Beach in Albufeira, Portugal. Taking the time over summer to switch off and do nothing is essential, says columnist Manar Al Hinai. Bloomberg
Beachgoers relax on Oura Beach in Albufeira, Portugal. Taking the time over summer to switch off and do nothing is essential, says columnist Manar Al Hinai. Bloomberg

If there’s any time that I consider ideal in order to focus on business and personal brand development, then it would have to be the summer. Why is that? With so many people taking holidays during this period and work becoming slower, I have the time to reflect on the past year’s progress and plan for the year ahead.

Read More

Hotels are now offering workcation packages to entice those employees who are still working from home. Getty ImagesWhy work and vacations need to remain separate

How businesses can support the creative economy

Taking the time to completely switch off and do nothing is as essential to your career’s success as is dedicating time to its growth.

I devote days to doing absolutely nothing, and allow my brain to unwind. Nevertheless, I also ensure to dedicate some time for my career’s development for it to skyrocket when the busy period kicks in in the fall.

Here are five areas you should focus on this summer to give your career a boost in the autumn.

Update your personal brand

Let’s face it, the first place people will look to find more information about you and what you do will be online. Google yourself and find out what the search results yield. What is the first impression that people will have about you?

As a person who works a lot with creatives, the first place I look to find out more information about someone is their personal website/portfolio. Your personal website or portfolio should include your biography, photo and links to any press coverage about you or your latest work. If you are a writer, it should include links to your articles and if you are an artist it should include samples of your work. They should also be categorised accordingly. The more work you have, the better.

You can also dedicate the summer time to establish yourself as a thought leader. Provide online courses, publish your own blog and contribute to your local media.

Develop your leadership skills

My schedule is hectic throughout the year. Summer is the time where I can dedicate more time to online courses and develop my leadership skills. The Covid-19 pandemic shifted the way we work, learn and develop. There’s more emphasis on digital skills and there’s no time like the present to ensure that you are ahead of the learning curve.

Are you up to speed with the latest trends in technology? Even if you don’t work directly in the field, technology and the digital sphere impact many areas of our lives and will help you build a diverse set of skills that will make you appealing to employers. It may even inspire ideas for your business. Many of these online courses are available at competitive rates online from top universities and institutions. These allow you to learn at your own pace.

Give back to the community

Consumers appreciate businesses that help their local community. How have you or your business been helping yours? You can dedicate the summer to volunteer at your local hospital, vaccination drive or help raise awareness about a cause. You can also utilise the team to integrate social responsibility in your business model and plan your targets for the year ahead.

Plan ahead

While many people prefer to keep planning and their annual review until the end of the year, I prefer to get a head start in the summer. Dedicate the summer to review your inventory and other time-consuming tasks. Plan for the year ahead, setting out your goals for the next year. What should you be doing now to help you reach your targets faster?

Network and build relationships

Summer is a perfect time to meet people outside work and build relationships. Don’t limit yourself to work-related networking events only. Join a sports club, online casual groups or ask your friends to introduce you to their friends. The more people you meet, the more opportunities will emerge.

Enjoy your summer holiday and dedicate the extra time you have to work on areas that will help you come back stronger in the autumn and ready to take your career to new heights.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati journalist and entrepreneur, who manages her marketing and communications company in Abu Dhabi

Published: June 6, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams