Emerging market corporate bonds can provide higher returns for an equivalent risk

DP World chairman Sultan bin Sulayem ringing the opening bell on the floor at Nasdaq Dubai on November 25 to celebrate the listing of two sukuk and conventional bonds worth a combined $2.3bn. Emerging market corporate bond issuance has grown by about 600 per cent since the last financial crisis 10 years ago. Courtesy Nasdaq Dubai

Corporate bonds have a long tradition in developed markets, with a large investor base across the credit rating spectrum. Over the past decade, corporate bonds of issuers based in emerging markets (EM) have started to catch up – turning into a mainstream asset class. They offer investors a powerful diversification element as well as strong potential for outperforming the wider bond market, and are therefore worth a closer look.

In the roughly 10 years since the financial crisis, the emerging market corporate bond asset class (in hard currency) has grown by about 600 per cent. The asset class has now surpassed both the US high yield bond market and the sovereign hard currency EM debt market, accounting for around 20 per cent of the global corporate bond market. This growth is not yet reflected in most investors’ portfolios.

Notwithstanding well-flagged incidents of economic and political volatility at the country level – which we increasingly see across developed markets as well – emerging markets continue to enjoy superior GDP growth. For example, the IMF estimates growth rates for emerging markets will remain above 4 per cent for the coming years, while developed economies are likely to grow at below 2 per cent. This growth clearly benefits companies active in these markets. Of equal importance, however, and possibly coming as a surprise to many investors, is the fact that emerging markets companies are in strong financial health: on average they have less leverage compared to developed market corporates. As such, their bonds pay more for the same level of leverage (as measured by net debt to earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation) across all rating segments. For example, US companies rated BBB pay 39 basis points per turn of leverage, versus 76 basis points in emerging markets. From a risk perspective, this is a more meaningful comparison than just comparing headline index yields.

Corporate bonds also offer diversification benefits. Although sovereign bonds have been the traditional way of gaining access to the higher returns available in emerging markets, their downside is that they are very largely driven by macroeconomic or ‘top down’ country developments, as well as external factors like the US dollar. Corporate bonds are a far more flexible opportunity set, as the investment universe gives access to a diverse range of sectors and heterogeneous companies. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond (EMBI) Index for sovereign issuers comprises a total of 170 different issuers across 73 countries. By contrast, the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified Index for corporate issuers comprises 679 issuers across 71 countries. Some sectors are more exposed to domestic factors, such a rising consumer demand, while others are geared towards external factors, such as commodity prices. This allows positioning to take advantage of a given country’s particular competitive advantage; or, currently, with a view to minimising the detrimental effects of the ongoing US-China trade dispute. It is additionally also an area where investors can gain an edge by studying company-specific fundamentals and where on-the-ground research makes a difference.

The uncertain interest rate environment also favours emerging market corporate bonds. From a risk perspective they are usually superior to their sovereign bond peers in periods of rising interest rates due to their much shorter duration (typically around 4.5 years versus 6.5 for emerging market sovereigns). This means that they are less sensitive to rate movements. This proved to be the case last year, when emerging market corporates corrected much less than emerging market sovereigns. Looking forward, if rates remain unchanged or move even lower, emerging market corporates should continue to benefit from low default rates and solid profitability.

When choosing emerging market corporate debt it makes sense for foreign investors to stick to hard currency bonds (issued in dollars or euros, as opposed to local currencies). The local currency universe is still in its infancy, with the very limited supply and liquidity often resulting in wide bid-ask spreads and distorted pricing. Hence, hard currency investors are taking one additional variable out of the equation, one which would have diminished the positive returns from underlying investments over the past few years, when local currencies have generally been weaker against the US dollar.

Over the past decade, bond markets everywhere, but particularly in emerging markets, have seen massive structural change. In line with their growing political and economic impact, emerging markets merit greater attention from investors.

Theo Holland is senior portfolio manager at Fisch Asset Management, a member of The Gulf Bond and Sukuk Association

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94+kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

