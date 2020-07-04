Citigroup plans to hire more bankers in Saudi Arabia to boost growth

Citigroup is planning to hire more bankers in Saudi Arabia as part of its growth strategy in the kingdom. Joseph J Capellan / The National

Citigroup is planning to hire more bankers in Saudi Arabia for its direct custody business after adding more than 20 for onshore capital markets in the last two years, its Europe, Middle East and Africa head said.

The bank, which following a 13-year hiatus returned to Saudi Arabia in 2018 after being granted a capital markets licence, said last year it would also expand its direct custody and clearing services to the oil-rich kingdom.

David Livingstone told a conference on Thursday that while there was no set time-table for the lender to obtain a full banking licence in Saudi Arabia, the outlook for financial sector activity is positive.

"That is something we want to participate very strongly in," he said. "Recently we secured our direct custody and services licence and we will be growing that business."

The division provides services from trading execution to clearing to institutional investor clients.

Citigroup was among the banks that advised Saudi Aramco on the oil giant's record $29.4 billion (Dh108bn) initial public offering last year and in April advised the Saudi government on a $7bn three-tranche bond sale.

Asked whether Citigroup is more cautious about lending to Middle East producers given lower oil prices, he said "on balance, no".

Brent crude is trading at around $42 a barrel, recovering from recent lows due to output cuts by oil producers, but is still down from over $60 a barrel at the start of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic crimped demand.

Mr Livingstone said the low cost base of many Middle Eastern producers gave them greater ability to withstand "lower for longer" oil prices than those in some other parts of the world.

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Veere di Wedding

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

Day 2, stumps Pakistan 482 Australia 30/0 (13 ov) Australia trail by 452 runs with 10 wickets remaining in the innings

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

