Banks test cryptocurrencies offerings amid regulatory scrutiny

Regulators fear that risks to financial stability could be significant if banks expand their offerings in volatile market

On Monday, Bitcoin declined about 10 per cent to a two-week low as regulators intensified scrutiny. AP  
On Monday, Bitcoin declined about 10 per cent to a two-week low as regulators intensified scrutiny. AP  

Banks looking to expand into the wild world of crypto are getting a pointed reminder from regulators of the risks involved.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on June 10 that it is planning to assign Bitcoin, among other crypto products, the toughest capital requirements for any bank that wants to hold it. The standard setter said that the risks to financial stability would be significant if banks expand their offerings in the volatile market.

On Monday, Bitcoin declined about 10 per cent to a two-week low after China announced that it summoned officials from its biggest banks to reiterate a ban on providing cryptocurrency services. It’s the latest sign that China plans to do whatever it takes to close any loopholes left in crypto trading.

The warnings come as clients show increased interest in the assets, leaving firms such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to wrestle with how best to offer exposure to the burgeoning, but volatile, asset class.

Read More

This year’s cryptocurrency stand out is Dogecoin, up a ridiculous 6,645 per cent year to date. Photo: ReutersHow cheap money, low interest rates and FOMO are driving mania trading

Former Morgan Stanley traders turn cryptocurrency start-up into unicorn

UK crypto asset ownership surges 21% to 2.3 million

This year has seen more and more lenders examining how they might broaden their offerings even as caution remains the watchword, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the offerings from some of the world’s biggest banks. While several now clear crypto futures, most have largely avoided other services.

Here is what some banks are doing – or not doing – so far:

Goldman’s chief executive David Solomon said in Congressional testimony earlier this month that the bank is restricted by regulations from acting as a principal trader in cryptocurrencies or from owning most coins.

“We do clear Bitcoin futures,” he said. “We provide advice to clients, particularly institutions, and high net worth individuals that have an interest in gaining exposure, although often they go to other places to gain those exposures.”

Linking up with other providers may become the norm. JPMorgan’s crypto strategy depends on following customer demand, according to Daniel Pinto, who heads the lender’s corporate and investment bank. That may mean partnering with an exchange like Coinbase Global for sub-custody if institutional clients want that, Mr Pinto said in April during an interview.

Such exposure isn’t for the faint-hearted. Bitcoin jumped from about $10,000 last September to nearly $65,000 in mid-April. Prices collapsed in May, falling back to the mid-$30,000s, on the back of tougher regulatory scrutiny in China and Elon Musk’s criticism of Bitcoin’s high energy cost.

The banks have been quicker to embrace the underlying technology that underpins such digital assets. JPMorgan has been a longtime proponent of Ethereum, the world’s most-used blockchain that uses smart contracts to accomplish blockchain-based tasks that are impossible with Bitcoin.

In one example, JPMorgan is using its private version of Ethereum to conduct overnight repurchase agreements where digitised US Treasury bonds are swapped for JPM Coin, the bank’s version of a digital dollar. It says it’s doing more than $1 billion of such trades a day.

There’s still no consensus on the best way to offer exposure to cryptocurrency assets themselves. JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon said at this month’s congressional hearing that his bank doesn’t tell its customers what to do with their money, but he emphasised the importance of caution.

“We want to set it up in a way we think it’s safe and proper for them,” he said. “We’re still working on that.”

Updated: June 22, 2021 08:41 AM

SHARE

SHARE

More in Future
A prototype of an electrical air-taxi drone by German start-up Volocopter that takes off and lands vertically performs a non-passenger flight over Le Bourget airport, near Paris, France. Reuters 

Volocopter: German firm's air taxi aims to be operational for Paris 2024 Olympics

Arts&Culture
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
The Falcon 9 carrying the Lockheed Martin Satellite. Courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX launches US military satellite with reusable rocket

The Americas
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet gets to work installing solar panels outside the International Space Station. AFP 

Spacesuit problems prevent astronauts from completing job

Science
Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming from China's Manned Space Agency, who are due to embark on the country's manned mission in five years. Getty Images

China prepares to send first crew to new space station

Asia
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast