Emirates NBD issues $1bn blue-green bond amid sustainability push

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, issued its first blue-green bond worth $1 billion amid its push towards sustainability.

The dual-tranche issuance under its Euro Medium-Term Note programme comprises a three-year $300 million blue tranche and a five-year $700 million green tranche, Emirates NBD said in a statement on Thursday. The blue bond is “the largest” issued in the UAE and Gulf, the lender said.

Green bonds are a type of debt security raised to fund environmentally friendly projects, while blue bonds are for marine and ocean-based developments. Investment in both is growing and they are crucial for supporting global sustainability pledges and net-zero ambitions.

Emirates NBD's bond attracted strong demand from global investors, including US investment management firm T Rowe Price, the bank said.

The issuance also highlights the depth and diversity of the Gulf's sustainable debt markets, said Ahmed Al Qassim, group head of wholesale banking at Emirates NBD.

“We continue to mobilise capital to stimulate and safeguard our region’s environmental priorities, including preserving marine ecosystems, promoting more efficient water consumption and accelerating the energy transition,” he said.

The transaction also supports the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda, he added.

A growing number of companies are ramping up their environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda amid the global push towards sustainability.

The global green economy has surpassed $5 trillion and is projected to exceed $7 trillion annually by 2030, creating an abundance of growth opportunities for businesses worldwide, the World Economic Forum said in a report last month.

Green revenue is growing twice as fast as conventional revenue on average, while companies involved in green markets often secure cheaper capital and typically enjoy valuation premiums, the Geneva-based WEF said.

Emirates NBD, in its 2025 ESG Momentum Report, said it made “significant progress in addressing sustainability-related risks, seizing emerging opportunities and delivering measurable positive impact”.