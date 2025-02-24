Bernard Mensah, President of International at Bank of America. Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bank of America's Mensah sees deals slowdown as investors wait for Trump

A sense of the 'new playing field' is needed as global bank chiefs arrive in Dubai for annual global summit

Damien McElroy
London

February 23, 2025