Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Al Khudairy resigns for 'personal reasons'

Saudi National Bank accepted the resignation of Ammar Al Khudairy as chairman of its board of directors due to “personal reasons” after obtaining a non-objection letter from the banking regulator.

The lender appointed Saeed Al Ghamdi as its new chairman following his resignation from his position as the bank's managing director and group chief executive, SNB said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Monday.

Talal Al Khereiji will now serve as the bank's new acting chief executive, it said.

