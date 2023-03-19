Swiss lender UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1bn, report says

Switzerland’s UBS has offered to buy embattled lender Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion as authorities rush to finalise a deal before financial markets open on Monday, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The all-share deal between Switzerland’s two biggest banks could be signed as soon as Sunday evening and will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse’s closing price on Friday, all but wiping out the target’s shareholders, the FT said, citing sources.

The offer was communicated on Sunday morning with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs a share to be paid in UBS stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday, the sources said.

Leading the discussions between Switzerland’s two biggest banks are the Swiss National Bank and the country’s regulator Finma.

Credit Suisse, which is considered one of the systemically important banks globally and Switzerland’s second-largest lender, is the latest major bank to be hit by a liquidity crisis.

Over the past week, bank runs have hit US lenders Silvergate Capital, Signature Bank and, most notably, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). All collapsed, having been largely involved in the technology, start-up and cryptocurrency sectors.

These lenders have been seized by US authorities and placed under receivership. SVB and Signature Bank became the second and third-biggest banking failures yet in the US, trailing Washington Mutual, which folded in 2008.

A fourth US lender, First Republic Bank, is teetering after a volatile week of trading when its stock price swung wildly after the collapses of SVB, Signature and Silvergate.

Eleven major US banks, however, came to its rescue, announcing $30 billion in deposits to help shore up the troubled financial institution. Those banks included JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which each contributed $5 billion of uninsured deposits.

A full merger between UBS and Credit Suisse would create one of the biggest financial institutions in the world. UBS has about $1.1 trillion in assets, while Credit Suisse has about $575 billion.

FT reported on Saturday that US investment major BlackRock was assembling a bid to buy Credit Suisse. However, BlackRock denied the report.

UBS has insisted on a material adverse change that voids the deal if its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, sources told FT.

The US Federal Reserve has also given its assent to the deal progressing, they added.

The Swiss central bank announced it was throwing a $54 billion lifeline to Credit Suisse on Thursday — the first such move from a central bank since the 2008 crisis.

On Saturday night, the Swiss Cabinet met in the Finance Ministry in Bern for a series of presentations from government officials, the SNB, Finma, and representatives of the banking sector, FT reported.

The government is preparing emergency measures to fast-track the takeover and plans to introduce legislation that will bypass the normal six-week consultation period required for UBS shareholders so the deal can be sealed immediately, the sources told FT.

“The framework of the deal has been designed by Swiss regulators to provide maximum stability to the country’s banking system,” they said.

UBS will dramatically shrink Credit Suisse’s investment bank, so that the combined entity will make up no more than a third of the merged group, FT reported, citing sources.

However, the current term sheet for the deal does not specify what will happen to Credit Suisse’s individual business divisions, and simply outlines a 100 per cent takeover of the group.

UBS is seeking concessions and protections from the government, particularly from any pending legal cases and regulatory investigations into Credit Suisse that could result in fines or losses, the FT reported.

UBS also wants to be allowed to phase in any extra demands it would face under global rules on capital that govern the world’s biggest banks, the FT report said.

Meanwhile, UBS sought $6 billion from the Swiss government as part of the possible purchase, a Reuters report said, citing a source.

The Bank of England has indicated to international counterparts and to UBS that it would back a proposed takeover of Credit Suisse, Sky News reported on Sunday.