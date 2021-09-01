NMC creditors approve restructuring plan that allows 34 companies to exit administration

NMC on Wednesday said it has received approval for its proposed restructuring plan from a majority of its creditors. Reuters

Creditors of NMC Health have approved its proposed deeds of company arrangement (DOCA) restructuring process, a move that allows 34 companies of the UAE’s biggest healthcare provider to exit administration.

NMC received a nod for its restructuring plan from 95 per cent of its creditors on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

The companies that will exit the administration in Abu Dhabi will continue to operate the NMC Group’s core businesses.

However, NMC Healthcare itself will remain in administration in order to pursue potential litigation claims on behalf of itself and the other DOCA companies, any proceeds of which will be distributed to the relevant creditors, the company said.

Joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal have been pushing creditors, owed more than $6.4 billion by NMC Health, for a restructuring of the business, which will lead to $4bn of its debts being wiped in return for equity instruments under a legal process called DOCA.

The debt pile of the company will be reduced to $2.25bn and DOCA involves a mechanism that allows them to exit and generate more funds than the sale of distressed assets may yield.

Once confirmed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market courts, implementation of DOCA will take between three and five months to complete the transfer of shares and assets of the DOCA companies as well as obtaining clearance from the appropriate government entities, at which point the 34 operating entities will exit administration, NMC said.

“The successful handover of 34 NMC companies of the NMC group to full operation as going concerns under new ownership will be a major landmark for NMC and the Joint Administrators,” Richard Fleming, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal Europe and Joint Administrator of NMC, said.

“This historic vote will welcome an era of a new NMC that is able to do what it does best … with its operational future safeguarded.”

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

The lowdown Rating: 4/5

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

