NMC Health creditors meet next month to discuss 'revised' restructuring proposals

Joint administrators of the UAE healthcare group summoned online meeting of creditors on September 1

The financial creditors of NMC Health are meeting next month to discuss restructuring proposals. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sarmad Khan
Aug 10, 2021

Creditors of NMC Health are meeting next month to discuss proposals from joint administrators as the financial restructuring of the UAE healthcare group continues.

The September 1 meeting, called by joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal will discuss “revised" proposals and the proposed Deeds of Company Arrangements, or Doca, according to a notice published in The National on Tuesday.

Creditors owed more than $6.4 billion by NMC Health have already agreed to a restructuring of the business, which will lead to $4bn of its debts being wiped in return for equity instruments under a legal process, Alvarez & Marsal said in a June 7 statement.

In an update to lenders in April this year, Alvarez & Marsal said it had received about $6.4bn worth of creditor claims to date, including about $6.3bn from a group of 136 financial creditors.

Administrators have also identified a further $650 million in potential claims from another 10 financial creditors.

NMC founder BR Shetty seeks $7bn in damages from former banks, auditors and directors
Creditors agree to restructure NMC Health

Administrators are urging creditors to vote for the Doca plan, which will bring the group's debt pile down to $2.25bn. It involves a mechanism that allows them to exit and generate more funds than the sale of distressed assets may yield.

NMC Health, which grew from a single clinic into the UAE's biggest healthcare provider, ran into trouble after a 2019 report by short seller Muddy Waters accused the company of inflating its assets and understating its debt.

An independent investigation uncovered more than $4.4bn of previously unreported debt, leading to the company being placed into administration in April last year.

In July, BR Shetty, the company’s founder, filed a case in New York courts accusing former directors, two banks and the company’s former auditors of conspiring to “artificially inflate the financials of NMC” and other group companies.

The case by Mr Shetty and his pharmaceutical business, Neopharma, alleges that the eight defendants “conspired to create fictitious invoices for products and supplies purportedly sold by group companies to NMC in order to generate inflated sales and revenue figures for NMC’s financial statements” over a six-year period.

This led to shareholders suffering estimated losses of $10bn as the result of a “massive financial fraud”, according to the suit.

Updated: August 10th 2021, 1:28 PM
Essentials

The flights
Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.
The hotels
Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.
Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.
The tours 
Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Destroyer

Director: Karyn Kusama

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan

Rating: 3/5 

UAE release: January 31 

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 390bhp

Torque: 400Nm

Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The bio

Date of Birth: April 25, 1993
Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE
Marital Status: Single
School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai
University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University
Job Title: Pilot, First Officer
Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200
Number of flights: Approximately 300
Hobbies: Exercising
Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping
Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been
Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S

Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900

Engine: 937cc

Transmission: Six-speed gearbox

Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm

Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Profile of Hala Insurance

Date Started: September 2018

Founders: Walid and Karim Dib

Based: Abu Dhabi

Employees: Nine

Amount raised: $1.2 million

Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

 

