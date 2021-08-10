NMC Health creditors meet next month to discuss 'revised' restructuring proposals

The financial creditors of NMC Health are meeting next month to discuss restructuring proposals. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Creditors of NMC Health are meeting next month to discuss proposals from joint administrators as the financial restructuring of the UAE healthcare group continues.

The September 1 meeting, called by joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal will discuss “revised" proposals and the proposed Deeds of Company Arrangements, or Doca, according to a notice published in The National on Tuesday.

Creditors owed more than $6.4 billion by NMC Health have already agreed to a restructuring of the business, which will lead to $4bn of its debts being wiped in return for equity instruments under a legal process, Alvarez & Marsal said in a June 7 statement.

In an update to lenders in April this year, Alvarez & Marsal said it had received about $6.4bn worth of creditor claims to date, including about $6.3bn from a group of 136 financial creditors.

Administrators have also identified a further $650 million in potential claims from another 10 financial creditors.

Administrators are urging creditors to vote for the Doca plan, which will bring the group's debt pile down to $2.25bn. It involves a mechanism that allows them to exit and generate more funds than the sale of distressed assets may yield.

NMC Health, which grew from a single clinic into the UAE's biggest healthcare provider, ran into trouble after a 2019 report by short seller Muddy Waters accused the company of inflating its assets and understating its debt.

An independent investigation uncovered more than $4.4bn of previously unreported debt, leading to the company being placed into administration in April last year.

In July, BR Shetty, the company’s founder, filed a case in New York courts accusing former directors, two banks and the company’s former auditors of conspiring to “artificially inflate the financials of NMC” and other group companies.

The case by Mr Shetty and his pharmaceutical business, Neopharma, alleges that the eight defendants “conspired to create fictitious invoices for products and supplies purportedly sold by group companies to NMC in order to generate inflated sales and revenue figures for NMC’s financial statements” over a six-year period.

This led to shareholders suffering estimated losses of $10bn as the result of a “massive financial fraud”, according to the suit.

UAE v Zimbabwe A Results

Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets

Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets

Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs

Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs Fixture

Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

The Bio Amal likes watching Japanese animation movies and Manga - her favourite is The Ancient Magus Bride She is the eldest of 11 children, and has four brothers and six sisters. Her dream is to meet with all of her friends online from around the world who supported her work throughout the years Her favourite meal is pizza and stuffed vine leaves She ams to improve her English and learn Japanese, which many animated programmes originate in

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

