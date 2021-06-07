Creditors agree to restructure NMC Health

Lenders will receive equity instruments in the group in return for a reduction of its debt

Administrators of NMC Health have secured enough support from creditors for a financial restructuring of the business, which will wipe out some of its debt.  Reuters
Administrators of NMC Health have secured enough support from creditors for a financial restructuring of the business, which will wipe out some of its debt.  Reuters

Creditors owed more than $6.4 billion by UAE healthcare group NMC Health agreed to a restructuring of the business.

Joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal said it received enough firm commitments from creditors to embark on a restructuring, which will lead to billions of dollars worth of debt being expunged in return for equity instruments under a legal process known as Deeds of Company Arrangement. It will now begin a formal voting process to complete the restructuring.

“The resounding level of support from creditors reflects the positive sentiment towards the collective approach we have taken throughout this process to ensure the group optimises value for creditors," joint administrator Richard Fleming said. "This is a hugely significant moment in the restructuring process of the group and provides another layer of stability as we move onto the next chapter for NMC.”

NMC Health grew from a single clinic into the UAE's biggest healthcare provider, but after a report by short seller Muddy Waters in December 2019 accused the company of inflating its assets and understating its debt, an independent investigation uncovered more than $4.4bn of previously unreported debt, leading to the company being placed into administration in April last year.

Read More

KIB has agreed to cash in its loans to NMC Health at a deep discount before the outcome of a vote by creditors on the company's future. BloombergKuwait International Bank agrees to sell debt owed by NMC Health

NMC's administrators set for new round of hearings in dispute with Dubai Islamic Bank

NMC administrators pursue claims against EY and former directors

In an update to lenders in April this year, Alvarez & Marsal said it had received about $6.4bn of creditor claims to date, including about $6.3bn from a group of 136 financial creditors. Administrators had also identified a further $650m of potential claims from another 10 financial creditors.

Administrators urged lenders to vote for the DOCA plan, which will bring the group's debt pile down to a more manageable $2.25bn, with a mechanism allowing for them to benefit from an eventual exit that generates more than that amount.

In a presentation to lenders, administrators argued that such a restructuring would be preferable to a distressed sale or liquidation.

A distressed sale was "likely to yield a significantly lower recovery than a restructuring", administrators said in the document, while liquidation of the business would lead to "little or no recovery" for the bulk of the company's creditors.

Administrators are continuing to pursue claims against the company's former auditor, EY, and its former directors and shareholders in a bid to recoup some of the missing sums from the business. In a report last month, they said more than 19 million records of information from the group and third parties have been added to its investigation database and "millions" of accounting entries continue to be analysed.

Updated: June 7, 2021 06:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Sunseekers enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach. Reuters 

UK holidaymakers told to stay at home this summer in blow to expanded green list

Europe
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A migrant is escorted by a Border Force officer after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. AP

UK tough talk on migrants falls flat as Europe refuses to help

Europe
An Amazon logo at the company's headquarters in Turin, Italy. Wealthy nations want to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to move profits to low-tax offshore havens. Getty Images

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

Economy
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams