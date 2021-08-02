HSBC's pre-tax profit more than doubles in H1 as economies recover

HSBC said its first-half profits more than doubled and that it would resume paying dividends to shareholders as an ongoing restructuring and pivot to Asia continues to pay off. AFP

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by assets, said its pre-tax profit during the first half of 2021 more than doubled, citing the return of growth in its main markets and an increase in lending as economies continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted profit before tax in the first six months of 2021 jumped to $11.9 billion from $5.6bn in the same period a year ago, HSBC said on Monday. The results were higher than the $9.45bn average of 15 analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

Half-year adjusted revenue fell seven per cent to $25.7bn, down from $27.5bn in the prior-year period, reflecting the impact of interest rate cuts in 2020, it said.

"We were profitable in every region in the first half of the year, supported by the release of expected credit loss provisions," Noel Quinn, HSBC group chief executive, said. "Our lending pipeline began to translate into business growth in the second quarter and we further strengthened that pipeline during the half."

The bank said it would pay an interim dividend for the first half of 2021 of 7 cents per ordinary share, to be paid in cash. This comes after the Bank of England removed limitations on cash payouts in July.

"Reflecting the current improved economic outlook and operating environment in many of our markets, we now expect to move to within our target dividend payout ratio range of 40 per cent to 55 per cent of reported earnings per ordinary share in 2021," HSBC said in its outlook for the year.

Adjusted expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges that had been set aside to cover potential bad loans dropped to $719 million in the first half this year. This compared to $7.2bn in adjusted bad-loan provisions made in the same period of 2020.

"The improved economic outlook enabled us to begin releasing expected credit losses, which was the main driver of our improved profitability," the bank said.

HSBC expects credit loss charges for 2021 to be "materially lower" than its medium-term forecast of 0.3 per cent to 0.4 per cent of average loans.

The bank's funding, liquidity and capital "remain strong", as it grew deposits by $27bn on a constant currency basis, with growth in all three global businesses, it said.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

