DIB reports $274m second-quarter net profit as economic recovery continues

Dubai Islamic Bank customer deposits rose by 6% to Dh218.3bn in the first half of the year, compared with the end of 2020.

Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's biggest Sharia-compliant lender by assets, remains on a steady recovery path as the economic outlook improves.

The Dubai-based lender posted a net profit of Dh1 billion ($274m) in the three-month period ending June 30, largely unchanged from the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing with the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

"DIB’s profitability remained strong despite the challenging last 18 months," said the bank's chief executive, Adnan Chilwan. "Driven by stronger top-line growth [due to volumes] and declining impairments trend, DIB remains on the planned steady recovery path the bank has outlined in its strategy."

Impairments narrowed by 29 per cent in the first half to Dh1.5bn while customer deposits rose by 6 per cent to Dh218.3bn in the period, compared with the end of 2020. The lender posted a Dh1.9bn net profit in the first half of the year.

"As the world slowly comes out of the shadows of the pandemic, the GCC region is well on its way to return to normality," said DIB chairman Mohammed Al Shaibani.

The "UAE in particular has been phenomenal in the way it has managed the Covid-19 situation, right from the time it erupted until today, when the country holds the proud distinction of having administered the most vaccines in the world per capita".

At least 77.9 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose while 68.75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Moving forward, DIB remains committed to its digitisation transformation, said Mr Chilwan.

"We remain committed to applying digital tech in every aspect of banking," he said. "From product offering to servicing, extensive changes are being put in place with the introduction of new tools and initiatives, with a singular focus to make remote banking easier for our customers."

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

