RAKBank reports 25% jump in second-quarter net profit amid continued economic recovery

National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah reported a 25.4 per cent surge in its first-quarter net profit as loans and advances grew and impairment charges fell amid continued economic recovery.

Net income for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh191.2 million ($52.1m), the bank said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Provisions for credit losses for the quarter decreased by Dh114.4m to Dh296.6m, a more than 27 per cent year-on-year drop. Loans and advances grew to Dh33.2 billion, a 3.1 per cent increase from the end of December 2020 level, the bank said.

“This is a crucial turning point for us as we see growth in our loan book and customer deposit and that is a very positive sign,” RAKBank chief executive, Peter England, said. “Our provisions for this quarter are the lowest they have been for many years as we see the re-balancing of our portfolio, which we have undertaken over the years, bear very positive results.”

The second quarter was “very strong” for the bank, with total income also growing after a number of quarters of decline since the beginning of the pandemic, he said.

RAKBank’s total income for the three month to June-end rose to Dh831.8m from Dh800m recorded in the first quarter of this year.

“It also demonstrates the significant rebound in the UAE economy and a strong return of consumer confidence that we have witnessed during the first half of this year,” Mr England said.

Like their global peers, banks in the UAE have faced headwinds last year as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic activity. However, operating conditions have improved as the economy recovers on the back of monetary and fiscal support and continuing mass inoculation programme.

The UAE has so far introduced economic support measures worth Dh388bn after the pandemic tipped the global economy into its worst recession since the 1930s. As part of its support measures, the Central Bank of the UAE also introduced Dh50bn Targeted Economic Support Scheme to boost liquidity in the banking and financial sector.

RAKBank's total assets increased by Dh1.5bn to Dh54.3bn from the end of December 2020 level. Its investments also climbed by Dh949m for the period.

The lender said it is sufficiently provisioned against loan losses, with a coverage ratio of 127.7 per cent and is bullish on growth amid the continuing economic bounce back.

“We are very encouraged with the signs we are seeing both for RAKBank and the broader UAE economy going forward,” Mr England said. “We expect to see continual improvement in the coming quarters with sustained income growth, lower provisions and sound cost control.”

The second quarter has marked the “beginning of a turnaround” for the bank after “very challenging 12 months” and it will remain focused on further digitalisation across its businesses, he added.

Major honours ARSENAL FA Cup - 2005 BARCELONA La Liga - 2013

Copa del Rey - 2012

Fifa Club World Cup - 2011 CHELSEA Premier League - 2015, 2017

FA Cup - 2018

League Cup - 2015 SPAIN World Cup - 2010

European Championship - 2008, 2012

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

