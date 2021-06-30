Global e-commerce to grow 14% over 5 years in boon to air cargo industry, Iata says

US-China trade tensions have hurt air cargo markets in 2019, Andrew Matters, deputy chief economist at Iata, said in Geneva during the trade body's annual media gathering.

E-commerce is forecast to grow 14 per cent globally over the next five years, giving breathing space to the air cargo industry that is witnessing its worst year in a decade because of the US-China tariff war.

The global e-commerce industry, which makes up 16 per cent of total air cargo business, is projected to more than double from $2 trillion (Dh7.34tn) worth of goods in 2019 to $4.4tn by 2025, according to the International Air Travel Association (Iata), the trade body with more than 290 member airlines.

"Huge increase in internet penetration allows customers to compare prices around the world of different commodities they'd like to purchase and they become accessible through a number of technologies across cross-border shipping, logistics and payments," Brendan Sullivan, head of e-commerce and cargo operations at Iata, told reporters in Geneva.

Some global carriers are working to gain a bigger share of the door-to-door delivery market that has been dominated by online shopping giants such as Amazon, Alibaba and JD.com. Dubai-based Emirates has launched Emirates Delivers, Lufthansa has Heyday and British Airways parent IAG has Zenda.

The air cargo industry is well-positioned to capitalise on the growth in e-commerce, according to Iata.

"Air cargo is built to handle e-commerce, approximately 80 per cent of business-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce is transported by air," Mr Sullivan said.

China and the US are the biggest e-commerce markets globally because of their large population size, total gross domestic product, manufacturing capabilities and high internet penetration.

The size of China's e-commerce market is valued at $723 billion in 2019, which is projected to grow 51 per cent by 2023, according to Iata.

"China is a huge purchaser as well as a large exporter and has a significant size of online shopping market," Mr Sullivan said.

The US e-commerce market is worth $365bn and forecast to grow 55 per cent to $566bn over the next five years.

"This creates a huge opportunity for cross-border e-commerce as well as stimulating domestic e-commerce," he said.

However the growth in US and China's e-commerce markets will depend on a truce in the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

"If the trade issues resolve favourably, you can see this will have a huge impact because much of the goods will move around to these two huge e-commerce markets," Mr Sullivan said.

On December 16, Washington and Beijing agreed on the terms of a so-called "phase one" trade deal that will see the US reducing some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for China increasing its purchases of American agricultural, manufactured and energy products.

While the US and China are the biggest e-commerce markets, the distribution of e-commerce growth across regions is uneven, with some countries capitalizing on it more than others.

"Emerging markets can also pose an opportunity for cross border e-commerce growth in the next decade," Mr Sullivan said.

From a consumer point of view, the most popular goods sold through online shopping are clothing, shoes, and consumer electronics.

The most popular items that are sold online and moved by air transport for its speed and reliability are consumer electronics, cosmetics and body care and higher-value food and drinks.

"Air cargo is the preferred way of shipment for electronics due to relatively small volume or tonnage in comparison to high value," Mr Brendan said. "It is also suitable even for higher value food and drink products."

In China, beauty and cosmetic products are the most popular goods for cross-border e-commerce purchases.

While consumer demand for online shopping remains robust, consumers are also increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment.

About 50 per cent of respondents in a customer survey would opt or "greener" shipping to reduce their carbon emissions, Mr Sullivan said. About 61 per cent said they'd pay a small, 0.10 euros, fee for carbon-neutral parcel delivery.

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94+kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

