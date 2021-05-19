ATM 2021: Emirates and Huawei partner to build brand awareness

The Emirates app provides easy access to a range services and functions from flight search and ticket booking, to check-in, seat and meal selection. Reuters

Emirates airline and technology company Huawei have joined forces to build brand awareness of both entities in various markets, including in China and the Middle East and Africa region.

“The partnership will also encompass the launch of customer-centric initiatives including enhanced and engaging experiences for Huawei smartphone users while booking tickets and making travel plans on the Emirates app, available on the AppGallery,” the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

With more than 530 million active monthly users, AppGallery is Huawei's official distribution platform and one of the top three global app marketplaces in the world.

Under the new agreement, Emirates will also support Huawei search engine, Petal Search, on smart devices in the MEA region.

The pact was signed between Orhan Abbas, senior vice president of commercial operations - far East - at Emirates and Lu Geng, vice president for Mea at Huawei, at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market 2021 in Dubai.

The latest initiative is built on the existing partnerships inked between Huawei and Emirates last year. Emirates app was made available on AppGallery early last year and, in September, new features were added to it to allow quicker bookings and customised offerings through the smartphone.

The Emirates app provides access to a range of services and functions from flight search and ticket booking, to check-in, seat and meal selection, as well as Skywards account information. It has been installed more than 1 million times from the AppGallery so far.

The AppGallery is also attracting an increasing number of developers, with 2.3 million currently registered, a 77 per cent increase from last year. As of March, there were more than 70,000 registered developers in the Mea region.

