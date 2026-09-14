Etihad makes 'great bet' on premium travel with new A330 Neo and A321LR cabins

Etihad Airways has unveiled new cabins for its existing Airbus A321LR narrowbodies and imminent Airbus A330 Neo wide-bodies, expanding its premium offering and focusing on the luxury-passenger experience.

It comes as demand for seats in the front of the plane continues to grow.

The new products are aimed at refining Etihad's focus on the premium experience, bringing the “look and feel” of a modern Abu Dhabi across the journey on its planes and airport lounges, and establishing more consistency across the airline's fleet of various models.

Premium seats popular remain with travellers, according to Etihad Airways' boss, even as the Middle East conflict raises uncertainty and travel advisories deter some international visitors from flying to the region.

Business class in the Etihad A321LR. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Business class in the Etihad A321LR. Chris Whiteoak / The Na…

“I have no doubt, I'm 100 per cent sure it's a great bet,” chief executive Antonoaldo Neves told The National on Monday at the Arabian Travel Market, where the new cabins were revealed.

“It's the next generation of products: brighter, lighter and modern. We're here to look at the future. To show you how we're planning ahead, we're working right now on our next generation of first-class for the A350-1000 and the Boeing 777X,” he said, referring to wide-body models set to join its fleet in 2029 and 2032, respectively.

Etihad's new A330 Neos will enter service in September 2027, with 15 A330s joining the fleet over five years. Etihad will also begin its $1 billion programme to retrofit older Boeing 777s and 787s by the fourth quarter of 2027, he added.

“The objective is by mid-to-end 2028 to have Etihad in an entire new look and feel,” Mr Neves said.