A Royal Jordanian Airbus A320 at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
A Royal Jordanian Airbus A320 at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Business

Aviation

Royal Jordanian may seek government support if Gaza war extends 'deep into 2025'

Amman-based airline continuing with fleet renewal and route expansion plans as it bets on post-war tourism growth, chief executive says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel
Dead Sea, Jordan

November 10, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In