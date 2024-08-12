A Gulfstream G550 jet comes in to land with a Bombardier CRJ900 jet in the fire ground at an airshow. The Olympics drew a record number of private jet flights to France. Reuters
Record business jet arrivals at Paris Olympics help private travel market recovery
Business jet activity in France rose 17% year-on-year for the week ending July 28