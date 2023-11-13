Royal Jordanian orders six Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Dubai Airshow

The deal includes a firm order for four jets and a reconfirmation for two that were previously cancelled

Royal Jordanian and Boeing are co-operating to extend the life of the carrier's 787-8 fleet. Getty Images

Alvin R Cabral author image
Alvin R Cabral
Nov 13, 2023
Jordan's state airline Royal Jordanian has placed a firm order for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft as it seeks to grow its operations amid a highly competitive aviation industry in the Middle East.

The agreement comprises a firm order for four 787-9 jets and a reconfirmation for two more planes that were previously cancelled, the companies told the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

The deal, which also includes a fleet connectivity retrofit for Royal Jordanian's Boeing 787 fleet, is aimed at helping the airline increase the efficiency of its services, chief executive Samer Majali said.

“We're very pleased with this aeroplane. And in this climate of lack of aeroplanes, we are going to also refurbish our 787-8 co-operation with Boeing to be able to extend their life as long as possible before any additional aeroplanes come in the future,” he said.

Updated: November 13, 2023, 11:58 AM
