Boeing trims losses to $425m in the first quarter as deliveries boost revenue

Boeing reduced its loss to $425 million in the first quarter of 2023 as revenue rose after the US plane maker increased plane deliveries.

The company, which posted a $1.2 billion loss in the same period last year, has reported losses for seven consecutive quarters as it struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue rose 28 per cent year on year to $17.9 billion in the first three months of the year, a reflection, primarily, of the delivery of 130 commercial planes, Boeing said in its earnings statement on Wednesday. This exceeded analyst expectations, but was still below the pre-pandemic level of the first quarter in 2019.

"We delivered a solid first quarter and are focused on driving stability for our customers," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive.

"We are progressing through recent supply chain disruptions but remain confident in the goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term. Demand is strong across our key markets and we are growing investments to advance our development programmes and innovate strategic capabilities for our customers and for our future."

