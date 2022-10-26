Boeing posts losses after problem with defence development programmes

Boeing posted a quarterly net loss of more than $3.3 billion in three months to September 30, from $132 million in the period last year, driven by a drop in the defence, space and security business divisions.

The US plane maker’s revenue jumped 4.4 per cent annually to almost $16bn, the company said in a statement.

"We continue to make important strides in our turnaround and remain focused on our performance," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive.

"We generated strong cash in the quarter and are on a solid path to achieving positive free cash flow for 2022. At the same time, revenue and earnings were significantly impacted by losses on our fixed-price defence development programmes,” Mr Calhoun said.

The company’s stock dropped almost 1 per cent in pre-market trading to $145.25 a share.

More to follow.