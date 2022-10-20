Solar-powered, zero emissions plane could transform pilot training

A solar-powered, zero emissions aircraft could transform the way pilots are trained and help the airline industry drastically reduce its carbon footprint.

NEBOair’s two-seater plane, the Velis Electro, was among the innovations attracting visitors at the London Climate Technology Show on Wednesday.

The compact plane made of carbon composite can fly for up to 50 minutes — dependent on headwinds and tailwinds — and operates almost silently.

It is the first Easa Type certified light aircraft in the world driven entirely by electric propulsion and relies on a 57.6-kilowatt liquid-cooled engine to make it move.

Having been used by Royal Air Force pilots during training exercises, the plane performed the world's first solar-powered air display at last summer’s Buckingham Airshow.

The Norfolk-based firm said that, if its Slovenian-made model was adopted by the industry for use in the training of pilots, it would go a long way towards reducing the sector’s overall emissions. Many would-be pilots spend long hours flying in the hope of getting their licence before quitting.

“If you think about how many pilots go through training so far and give up, a bit like students dropping out of university, they get so far,” Kerry Wilmot, director of project and infrastructure management for NEBOair, told The National.

“If all of that part was solely done on electric aircraft, it’s a huge emission drop and carbon footprint drop.”

She said the reaction from spectators and aviation experts at the Buckingham Airshow convinced her the Velis Electro could one day be embraced across the industry.

“There were people there that have flown some of the top aircraft in the world and everybody was wowed,” she said. “She flew solely on solar power.

“They had the RAF Typhoon display team which put on the most incredible display. We had to follow that and follow it in something that’s virtually silent.

“RAF pilots say it will fit into the future as a training aircraft.”

The plane is fitted with two 11kWh lithium batteries which take approximately an hour and 20 minutes to charge. It can be purchased for £175,760, excluding VAT.

Manufactured by Pipistrel, the Velis Electro is intended primarily for pilot training but may also appeal to private customers looking for green modes of air travel for short distances.