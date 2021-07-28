Etihad Airways unveils Iata Travel Pass on seven routes

The International Air Transport Association and Etihad Airways are partnering to launch the IATA Travel Pass for the Abu Dhabi airline's passengers. Courtesy Etihad Airways.

Etihad Airways said it is rolling out the Iata Travel Pass, a Covid health app tested by various airlines around the world, to seven destinations across its network to help simplify travel procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passengers on Etihad Airways flights between Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore can use the Iata Travel Pass, a one-stop platform for managing Covid-19 testing and vaccination documents, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The feedback from the IATA Travel Pass trial has been positive, with Etihad’s guests appreciating its ease of use and data security," Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group, said.

More to follow...

