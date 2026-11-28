Abu Dhabi chemicals maker Borouge International is expected to post “outstanding” profitability through the rest of the decade due to its asset diversification and logistical actions to offset the Iran war's effects, Fitch Ratings has said.

The margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – a key metric of profitability – is projected to average about 26 per cent from 2026 to 2030 for the company backed by Adnoc's international investment arm XRG, Fitch said on Friday.

That would be “outstanding for the industry”, wrote analysts at Fitch, which also assigned the company a final long-term issuer default rating of A-, which is upper medium investment grade.

Investment grade makes it easier to access capital markets and raise funding when the need to borrow arises.

Borouge International, which is also backed by Austria's OMV, was formed this year through the combination of Borouge, Borealis and Nova Chemicals. Earlier in November, it said it had boosted its global annual capacity target to 13.8 million tonnes by 2030 as it expands its ethane production capabilities in the UAE. It is also now raising capacity across its 30 global manufacturing sites.

The company's assets are “strategically positioned to serve the main chemical markets, with a strong geographic diversification of revenue sources”, New York-based Fitch said.

Borouge International has three ethane crackers – a production facility that converts ethane into ethylene, which is a vital material for plastics and other synthetic products – all in Abu Dhabi.

The company's production in the UAE capital is typically exported through the Strait of Hormuz, which continues to face disruption due to the Iran conflict. However, Borouge International's alternative logistics and storage capacity have mitigated the impact on production levels, Fitch noted.

“Further, lower Ebitda from Borouge has been offset by much stronger results from the European and North American assets, as they typically benefit from higher oil and naphtha prices, given that their crackers mostly run on ethane feedstock,” it said.

“This highlights the strengths of Borouge International's asset diversification and cost position.”

Borouge International was formed to help the UAE become an increasingly important player in the global chemicals sector. Fitch expects the company to become the fourth-largest producer of polyolefins globally.

Polyolefins, including polyethylene and polypropylene, are versatile, making them among the most used type of plastics globally. They represent nearly 50 per cent plastics consumption in Europe, according to the Plastics Europe trade association.

Borouge International is moving forward with the expansion of the Borouge 4 project in Ruwais. It will add 1.4 million tonnes of polyethylene capacity once fully operational, making Ruwais the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.

The company is also accelerating its projects in Europe. In Belgium, its second propane dehydrogenation plant, which has an annual production capacity of 750,000 tonnes, has reached mechanical completion, with operations expected to start in the first half of 2027.

In Germany, Borouge International is expanding its Borstar Nextension polypropylene project, while in Austria it recently opened its Schwechat speciality polypropylene compounding plant following a €100 million ($112.6 million) expansion.

“Borouge International's performance is inherently influenced by the volatility in polyolefin prices, but its differentiated technologies and developed, sustainability offering support its ability to earn a premium over commodity-grade benchmarks,” Fitch said.