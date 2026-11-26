Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has raised $500 million in dollar-denominated additional tier-one (AT1) perpetual sukuk, as it accelerates its multiyear growth strategy amid resilient economic conditions in the UAE.

The sukuk, or Islamic bond, has a profit rate of 7 per cent to be paid every six months and was more than three times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $1.5 billion, ADIB said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

It attracted “strong demand” from regional and international investors, and will be listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange, the bank said.

A perpetual sukuk has no fixed maturity date. It is a significant and growing segment of Islamic bank capital management, according to Irish financial services firm Corvid Partners.

AT1 bonds, often structured as contingent convertibles, are debt securities that lenders issue to meet regulatory capital rules such as Basel III and help them withstand losses in times of financial stress.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of our business model, the success of our long-term strategy and our commitment to building a leading financial institution, with strong foundations for sustainable growth,” ADIB chairman Jawaan Al Khaili said.

“We remain focused on strengthening ADIB’s position and its role in supporting the UAE’s economic development, while contributing to the country’s ambition to further establish itself as a leading global hub for Islamic finance.”

ADIB is one of the biggest banks in the UAE and offers a full range of Islamic banking services. It was the first lender to join the UAE's retail sukuk initiative, which allows people to invest in Sharia-compliant government bonds in the country. Previously, only institutional investors were permitted to invest in government bonds.

In October, ADIB reported its net profit attributable to equity holders had risen more than 5 per cent year-on-year to Dh5.26 billion ($1.43 billion) in the first nine months of the year, on “broad-based” growth underpinned by a “significant” increase in customer financing.

ADIB group chief executive Mohamed Abdelbary said the AT1 issuance, along with its recent rights issue that raised $1.75 billion, is part of a broader capital strategy that “further strengthens our ability to capture the significant growth opportunities in the UAE”.

“It is a clear endorsement of the progress we have made in building a strong and resilient bank, supported by a high-quality financing portfolio, sound asset quality and disciplined risk management,” he said.

ADIB's shares closed 0.16 per cent lower at Dh25 each on the ADX on Thursday.