Shares in technology-heavy ⁠markets Taiwan and South Korea surged on Tuesday, ​powering Asian stocks toward their strongest session since July as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ⁠reinstatement revived confidence in AI-linked stocks.

The MSCI emerging market equities index surged as much as 5.3 per cent, putting it on track for its best day since July 31.

Stocks in Taiwan, ⁠Huang's birthplace, rallied as much as 9.2 per cent, setting them up for their ​best session ⁠since April 2025.

South Korea's Kospi, ‌another major AI-linked market in the region, rose as much as 7.6%, on ​track for its best session since July.

The rally marked a sharp reversal from the heavy selling that swept through the region earlier this month, when concerns over stretched AI valuations and leveraged positioning triggered steep declines in some of Asia's biggest technology markets, Reuters reported.

Huang's return to the helm at Nvidia encouraged investors, who viewed it as a stabilising factor for the AI sector, prompting renewed buying in chipmakers and companies linked to the semiconductor supply chain.

"Amid concerns about slowing artificial intelligence investment and moderating earnings growth, the return of the most important man in the AI industry to the helm of its most important company has eased fear and ​uncertainty about the AI trade, at least at the ‌margins," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial ⁠market analyst at Capital.com.

The relief rally ​also spread across Southeast Asia, with Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index and ​Malaysian stocks rising ‌more than 1 per cent each.

Equities in the Philippines advanced more than 2 per cent, and Singapore shares ⁠rose nearly 1 per cent.

Currencies were comparatively muted, with most units confined to narrow ⁠ranges as the resurgence in risk appetite across equities did not trigger a broad-based rally in foreign exchange markets.

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened modestly, while the South Korean won slipped 0.3 per cent.

Other emerging market currencies were largely unchanged.

-- Reuters