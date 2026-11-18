It is a gorgeous Sunday morning in Dubai, the kind that makes the headlines from the Strait of Hormuz feel a world away. Tina Fordham is not about to let anyone relax.

The woman who persuaded Citi to hire Wall Street's first chief global political analyst in 2003 has one message for leaders and investors in the region. Do not bet on this war ending with a handshake and a return to how things were.

That, she says, is "what I really caution against". "We're going to go somewhere else."

Ms Fordham is the founder of Fordham Global Foresight and author of the Amazon bestseller Mad World: A Geostrategy Survival Guide for Leaders.

Trump 2.5

US President Donald Trump's Republican Party was heavily beaten in the midterm elections. Wall Street's overnight verdict was that "surely Trump will back down in Iran". Ms Fordham is having none of it. "That's not the way that he thinks about things. He's a double-down kind of guy," she says.

"This is a president in a hurry. He's ageing. He's been dealt a blow in the midterms."

Mr Trump's "domestic political capital, and certainly his international political capital, is diminishing, but he's still the most powerful man in the world", she adds.

So prepare for Trump 2.5 – episodic, still ready to punish adversaries and reward allies. "He still retains a great deal of power."

Parking an armada in the Gulf and waiting for Tehran to fold will not work. "The regime in Iran still thinks that it can outlast him," Ms Fordham says. "Iran is a weaker power, no question about it. Its military capacity is much diminished as a result of this conflict, but it still has the power to inflict damage and costs on the United States, on its allies, on its proxies."

And “we haven’t even started to find out about that yet”, she warns.

The butterfly effect she writes about is already at work, not least in Israel, where "there's a possibility that we've got a different government in Israel, not just possibly without [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, but for the first time bringing in the Arab parties".

Obama redux

Legacy matters to Mr Trump. "He wants to expand the size of the United States on the map."

Which brings us to succession. Borrowing from the late Donald Rumsfeld, she calls the elections and leadership transitions stacked up for 2027 and 2028 the "known knowns".

On Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, she does not hedge. "I think he's likely to be impeached next year once the new Congress is in."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance "don't have to go straight into the running for 2028. They can step out," Ms Fordham adds.

"They can take four years out. They could take eight years out and wait and keep their powder dry."

Then the curveball. "Likewise, if Trump could win again, so could Barack Obama."

There is, of course, the small matter of the US Constitution. The 22nd Amendment bars anyone elected president twice from being elected again, ruling out Mr Obama as firmly as Mr Trump.

So is this a real risk or just a tail risk? She does not blink. "It is a plausible risk. In my book, I talk about plausible hypotheticals."

Her point is less about the law than the taboo. If a third-term push breaks it for one side, it breaks it for both. And Mr Obama's late arrival on the midterm campaign trail, she says, "was electric".

"We make the mistake of extrapolating present circumstances out indefinitely as if there aren't all of these twists and turns," she says, before catching herself. "I can't believe I'm quoting Rumsfeld again, but he also said, 'Stuff happens.'"

Who holds the cards?

As Mr Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for "an unprecedented three-way meeting, if indeed it transpires", she recalls a line Washington loves.

"The phrase that the White House has used many times in the last two years has been, 'Who holds the cards?'"

Her answer was that "China holds a lot of cards".

Beijing is following an old rule, she says: "Never interrupt your enemy while they're making a mistake. China sees the United States using firepower, depleting its ballistic missile stocks, bogged down in these conflicts."

Meanwhile, China has led the clean energy transition and built oil stockpiles that caught markets off guard. "What other surprises does China have up its sleeve?"

Born with PQ

For the Middle East, the big story is "the withdrawal of the US security and trade guarantee. That is not entirely Trump's doing, but he put the nail in the coffin".

She called it a decade ago, in a 2016 paper titled Goodbye, Pax Americana.

The Gulf's flurry of deals with European capitals is not a hedge, she says. "It is a strategy."

The lowest-hanging fruit, she adds, is doing more with the neighbours. "I advocate, though, that we all develop what I call our PQ, our political quotient."

The Gulf has it in spades. "In this part of the world, people got it," she says. "You're born with it."

Boardrooms in London and New York are another matter. When 170,000 Russian troops massed in Belarus, almost every leader she spoke to insisted Mr Putin would not invade because it would wreck the Russian economy.

"It was groupthink of immense proportions," she says. "They couldn't overcome looking at the world through a commercial lens, and that's the wrong lens for thinking about geopolitics."

Wall Street took its time catching on to her, too. She likens herself to the band grinding away in the bar on the corner. "You cut a hit record and they're like, 'Oh,' you know, 'Where have you been?'"

Her parting advice is for every executive without a geostrategist on speed dial: "Build your PQ so that when things happen, you know, and you don't have someone like me or General [David] Petraeus in the room with you, you don't say to yourself, 'That won't happen because it'll be bad for the economy.'"

IQ, EQ, and now PQ. Consider it the survival kit for a mad world.

Watch the full interview with Tina Fordham on the next episode of The Inside Brief