AD Ports Group appoints Afif Al Yafei as chief executive

AD Ports Group, the Abu Dhabi-based global ports and free zones operator, has appointed Afif Al Yafei as its new group chief executive.

He succeeds Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, who took helm in 2014, and helped AD Ports Group grow from a local port operator into an integrated global trade and logistics business.

Dr Al Yafei joins the group from Taqa Transmission, where he served as its top executive, AD Ports Group said in a statement on Monday.

In his previous role, he oversaw the expansion of the company's asset base and capital investment programme. He also previously held senior leadership positions at Tabreed and Adnoc Gas and serves on several corporate boards.

“His expertise in growth, investment, governance and organisational development will support AD Ports Group as it builds on its strong foundations and enters its next phase of development,” said Shadi Malak, the group's chairman.

Afif Al Yafei is the new group chief executive of AD Ports. Photo: AD Ports Group Show caption: Afif Al Yafei is the new group chief executive of AD Ports. …

AD Ports Group, which operates about 40 terminals in the UAE, has a presence in nearly 50 markets globally. The leadership change comes as it transits from a publicly-traded company to a private enterprise.

It is in the process of delisting from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange after sovereign investment vehicle L’imad in September met all necessary requirements to proceed with its voluntary cash offer to acquire up to 100 per cent of the ports company.

L’imad, through ADQ, already owned 75.42 per cent of the company and launched a voluntary tender offer on August 18 to acquire the remaining issued and paid-up share capital.

ADQ offered Dh6.25 ($1.70) per share for AD Ports shares it did not already own.

The deal allows AD Ports to pursue long-term objectives, including investments and acquisitions more effectively without the funding constraints or short-term return expectations of public markets.