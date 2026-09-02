The G20 said everything and committed to nothing. The Gulf should pay attention

The G20 finance ministers concluded their Asheville meeting on Tuesday without a joint communique. Because G20 communiques require consensus, China’s opposition left the US, as host, to issue a chair statement reflecting the position of the other 19 members.

In his closing remarks, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent identified the barriers to growth confronting the Finance Track: excessive regulation, poorly designed tax systems, inadequate investment, fragmented markets and gaps in workforce skills. His prescription was straightforward: tax certainty, energy certainty and regulatory certainty.

The Gulf has built much of its post-oil diversification strategy around precisely those foundations. Whether the US framework emerging from Asheville creates opportunity or exposure for Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and the wider Gulf Co-operation Council, however, depends as much on what happened outside the formal meetings as on the US statement itself.

What the bilaterals produced

On Iran, “financial violence” is now official US policy language. Mr Bessent confirmed the US will impose sanctions on another bank this week, following the proposed rule to sever the Abu Dhabi branches of Egypt’s Banque Misr from the US financial system. He used unusually direct language: “This is going to be financial violence if we have to.” Iran, he said, came up in every bilateral meeting he hosted.

The reason the campaign is financial rather than military is written in the geography. The Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s leverage over the world, not the world’s leverage over Iran. Iran exports oil, it does not depend on importing it. With 8.3 million barrels per day of Gulf output still shut in and Brent having swung from $69 a barrel to $105 a barrel within a month this summer, disruption imposes enormous costs on US allies and global consumers.

Washington is therefore turning to the dollar system. The Banque Misr action is an important test: potential exclusion from dollar-clearing access for UAE branches of a third-country bank because of Iranian exposure. For institutions operating in Dubai International Financial Centre and Abu Dhabi’s financial centre ADGM, the message is difficult to miss.

Private-sector chief executives were at the table for the first time. Mr Bessent convened about 20 executives alongside finance ministers, including representatives from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, 3M and Medtronic.

The obstacles they identified – regulatory fragmentation, tariff uncertainty, volatile energy costs and sovereign debt crowding out private capital – map directly on to the Gulf’s investment environment. Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s regulatory frameworks give the UAE an advantage if Washington succeeds in pushing regulatory modernisation and digital-asset rules further into the international mainstream.

The limits Asheville exposed

The first is Iran. China buys about 90 per cent of Iranian crude, with India accounting for much of the remainder. Both are difficult targets for Washington to sanction meaningfully without imposing significant costs on its own economic and strategic interests.

Mr Bessent’s insistence that “all options are on the table” with China therefore has limits. The US can tighten enforcement around Iran’s financial networks and make access to dollars increasingly costly. But closing the central channel through which Iranian oil reaches the global market is another matter.

The second limit is China itself.

Beijing did not merely decline to endorse the US position. It blocked consensus at a G20 hosted by Washington, weeks before Xi Jinping’s scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on September 24.

The distinction matters. A chair statement is not a communique. It records what most members could support when unanimity proved impossible. China’s refusal signals that Beijing is unwilling to be seen endorsing a US-led economic and sanctions framework, even if that means preventing a formal G20 consensus.

For Gulf investors, the disagreement is a useful indicator of how difficult the September meeting could become – and how far apart the world’s two largest economies remain over the rules governing the international financial system.

Russia added another complication. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov’s appearance in Asheville was his first in-person G20 attendance since Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Several ministers avoided engagement and he was absent from the family photograph.

The wider strategic question is what any US attempt to draw Moscow towards a Ukraine settlement would mean for Beijing. China has provided Russia with a crucial economic relationship during four years of isolation from much of the West. A meaningful US-Russia rapprochement could complicate that relationship, just as Beijing is confronting pressure over Iran, trade and the wider economic architecture.

China has options of its own, from rare-earth restrictions to pressure on American companies operating in its market. None appears in the chair statement. All belong in Gulf risk models.

Three dates to watch

The first is September 15-16, when the US Federal Reserve meets against a backdrop of renewed pressure in long-dated Treasury markets. For Gulf sovereign investors with substantial US exposure, the direction of rates remains central.

The second is September 24, when Mr Xi is scheduled to visit Washington. The question will be whether Asheville was an isolated diplomatic disagreement or evidence of a broader confrontation over trade, sanctions and financial rules.

The third comes sooner: the next bank Washington sanctions over Iran. Its size, nationality and exposure will show whether the Banque Misr case represents a warning or the beginning of a much wider enforcement perimeter.

Saudi Arabia is the Arab world’s only G20 member. The UAE is not at the table. Yet the decisions made in Asheville – from Iran enforcement to the China split – land directly on Gulf interests.

The era of abundant oil revenue combined with easy global money has changed. Asheville showed where American leverage remains formidable but also where its limits are becoming clearer.

Andrea Zanon is a senior adviser to entrepreneurs and global leaders, with more than 20 years of experience in economic strategy, market access and geopolitical risk