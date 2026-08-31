After Jackson Hole: Why Gulf is now central to global rate debate

Jackson Hole is where the world’s central bankers gather every August to think out loud about the global economy. What they say moves markets and shapes rate expectations. This year, it also revealed how much of the global monetary policy debate has become a conversation about the Gulf.

Kevin Warsh, who became US Federal Reserve chairman in May, used his first Jackson Hole speech to signal a policy reset. Inflation remains too high, the Fed has more work to do and the era of the central bank guiding investors through future rate decisions is over.

What he did not say directly is that the price environment the Fed is navigating has been fundamentally shaped by this year's Gulf conflict and its consequences for energy markets. You cannot separate 3.7 per cent PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation from Brent crude at $105 a barrel. They are part of the same problem.

Gulf is the inflation story

The International Energy Agency’s Oil Market Report this month found that 8.3 million barrels per day of Gulf output remained effectively shut in, with continuing constraints on Strait of Hormuz oil transit. Global oil inventories fell by 69 million barrels in July.

Brent dropped to $69 a barrel on July 2 following the signing of a deal between the US and Iran, then climbed to $105 on July 23 after renewed attacks on oil tankers. That 52 per cent swing in three weeks reflects a market that has not resolved its fundamental supply question.

Mr Warsh acknowledged this indirectly, noting the “recent rise in overall commodity prices bears watching” and citing possible developments in supply chains, investment flows and geopolitics. The Gulf is the geopolitics to which he was referring.

The UAE’s decision to exit Opec in May placed it in an unusual position. As an independent producer, it has flexibility that Opec members do not. But Hormuz disruption affects Gulf producers regardless of cartel status. The constraint on export routes is geographic, not political.

For the UAE, the current environment creates a revenue windfall alongside infrastructure and routing pressures requiring investment and diplomatic management. The question is what happens to elevated oil revenue when the geopolitical situation stabilises.

What G20 means for the Gulf

That question will be shaped partly by the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday.

For Gulf economies, two agenda items have particular relevance: cross-border payment and global imbalance.

Cross-border payment reform is a strategic Gulf interest. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have invested significantly in alternative payment infrastructure to reduce dependence on dollar-clearing systems. Any substantive G20 framework could affect the competitive position of financial hubs including DIFC and Abu Dhabi’s financial centre ADGM.

The global imbalance discussion is more politically charged. While it focuses largely on Chinese industrial overcapacity, Gulf producers face their own structural question: the balance between petrodollar accumulation and domestic absorption capacity and how those surpluses are recycled into global capital markets.

Digital assets are another important signal. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Finance Track explicitly endorses “a vibrant digital assets ecosystem”. This aligns with the UAE’s positioning as a regulated digital asset hub, where the ADGM and Vara have established frameworks ahead of many G20 economies.

Jackson Hole’s theme this year – Financial Innovation: Implications for Payments and Policy – also overlaps with the Asheville agenda. For the UAE, which has made financial infrastructure a sovereign strategic priority, reading those signals together matters.

What Fed reset means for Gulf capital

Mr Warsh’s declaration that forward guidance has overstayed its welcome has specific implications for Gulf sovereign wealth funds and major Gulf Co-operation Council corporate treasuries.

For years, the Fed’s practice of signalling rate intentions allowed sophisticated capital allocators to position ahead of rate cycles. That advantage is being removed.

The next Federal Open Market Committee decision on September 15-16 will therefore be more genuinely uncertain. Gulf capital allocators with significant US fixed-income exposure should treat that uncertainty as real.

The Treasury market adds another layer. The 30-year US Treasury yield recently reached a 19-year high before easing after Mr Bessent announced an expansion of the government’s long-term debt buyback programme.

Gulf sovereign wealth funds are among the largest holders of US Treasury securities. Elevated Gulf oil revenue meeting high US borrowing costs and a volatile long-end yield curve create a more complicated allocation environment than the low-rate decade that preceded it.

Scenario Gulf should prepare for

The most consequential near-term scenario is a partial reopening of Hormuz – sufficient to push Brent towards the $70-$75 range associated with a more normalised supply picture.

That would reduce Gulf oil revenue while the Fed rate environment remains elevated, compressing the window of high revenue and available capital.

The diversification investments the UAE and Saudi Arabia have made in technology, real estate, financial services and manufacturing become more valuable precisely when oil revenue normalises downwards.

Mr Warsh’s message from Jackson Hole is that the Fed will not rescue that scenario with easier money. His commitment is to price stability, not accommodating the capital cycle of commodity exporters.

The period of high oil revenue and easy global money is over. At most, one of those conditions will persist. The Gulf’s strategic bet over the past decade has been on making itself resilient enough not to need both.

Warsh borrowed from General Chuck Yeager to close his argument: “At the moment of truth, there are either reasons or results.”

The old frameworks – Fed forward guidance, stable Hormuz transit, low rates and predictable G20 consensus – are all under pressure simultaneously.

What replaces them is being negotiated now, in Wyoming, North Carolina and in the decisions of sovereign wealth managers across the Gulf. The outcomes are not determined. The moment is.

Andrea Zanon is a senior adviser to entrepreneurs and global leaders, with more than 20 years of experience in economic strategy, market access and geopolitical risk. He contributes a monthly column to The National