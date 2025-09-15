Aldar and Arada sell out UAE projects amid property boom

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar and Sharjah developer Arada have sold out projects in the UAE as demand for property continues to rise.

Arada sold out 1,051 homes valued at Dh3.6 billion ($980 million) as part of the first two phases of Masaar 3, its forest community in Sharjah. The homes sold out within hours, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

All 2,000 homes at its Masaar 2 development, which was launched in February this year, were sold out in three hours.

The Masaar 3 development features 4,000 villas and townhouses valued at Dh12.5 billion. Photo: Arada

“For Masaar 3, we deliberately released only two phases at launch, which meant demand far exceeded available supply," said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group chief executive of Arada. "While we regret that some buyers were unable to secure a home this time, we are preparing further inventory for release in October as the next phases of Masaar 3 come to market.”

The development features 4,000 villas and townhouses valued at Dh12.5 billion. Amenities include a central lagoon with waterfalls, as well as jogging and cycling tracks, padel and basketball courts and a community hub with retail outlets. In total, the three Masaar communities will deliver 9,000 homes, valued at Dh28 billion.

Meanwhile, Aldar generated Dh1.8 billion from the sale of 450 townhouses at Al Deem, in the north-east of Yas Island, to UAE citizens, with 32 per cent of buyers being women, it said in a statement on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The townhouses at Al Deem include three and four-bedroom residences. Photo: Aldar

The townhouses comprised three and four-bedroom residences, with 26 of them combining residential and commercial space, with spaces for cafes, art studios and boutique businesses.

Amenities include a mosque, schools, health centre, community centre, parks, retail, food and beverage outlets, sports courts, an equestrian centre and an 8.2km cycle track.

The UAE’s property market continues to perform strongly, driven by government initiatives such as residency permits for retired people and remote workers, as well as the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the economy amid diversification efforts.

In the second quarter of 2025, Abu Dhabi villa prices jumped by 10.1 per cent on an annual basis, while apartment prices rose by 5.9 per cent, ValuStrat found. New housing supply remains limited in Abu Dhabi, with only 7.1 per cent of the projected 2025 pipeline delivered in the first half of the year, the consultancy said.

However, about 33,000 new residential units are scheduled to be delivered over the next five years.

