TIME100 Most Influential Companies list includes Abu Dhabi AI firm — a first for the UAE

UAE artificial intelligence major G42 and Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah have been named among the world’s 100 most influential companies for 2025 by Time magazine.

It is the first time a UAE company has made it on to the prestigious list.

Alibaba, global asset management company BlackRock, Japanese video game company Nintendo, China's ByteDance, EV company BYD, DeepSeek, SoftBank, Hyundai and LinkedIn were also included on the list.

To select its 100 most influential companies, the magazine requested suggestions and applications from across sectors, surveyed its contributors and correspondents from around the world, and also sought advice from outside experts. Factors it considered included the impact made by companies as well as metrics related to innovation and success.

G42

G42 is a privately owned company with investments from the Mubadala Investment Company, Silverlake, Microsoft and The Dalio Family Office. It has been rapidly expanding its operations across the globe since its inception in 2018.

Last year, G42 received a $1.5 billion investment from Microsoft to boost its international expansion plans and strengthen the UAE's position as a global technology hub.

The expanded partnership also included the creation of a $1 billion fund to support developers aimed at enhancing the Middle East's technology talent pool.

The deal marked an early signal of the AI push from the region and globally.

Last month, it announced a partnership with technology giants OpenAI, Oracle and Nvidia to create a major AI hub in the UAE.

As part of the agreement, the companies will set up Stargate UAE, expected to be the largest AI infrastructure outside the US.

It will be a one-gigawatt computing cluster that operates in the newly established 5GW UAE–US AI Campus, Abu Dhabi Media office reported last month. Cisco and Japan’s SoftBank will also be part of the new project.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it has set up a new unit, named G42 Europe and UK to serve those markets as part of its expansion plans.

Other deals unveiled by the company recently include a partnership with France's Mistral AI to develop advanced AI platforms and infrastructure, as well as a collaboration with Italian start-up iGenius to develop a major AI supercomputer.

“With plans for Europe’s first giga-scale AI supercomputer and other projects under way in Kenya and the US, G42’s footprint is now global,” Time magazine wrote.

Last year, G42 said it would jointly invest $1 billion in Kenya's digital ecosystem to develop the East African nation's technology sector.

This week, G42 celebrated its seventh anniversary with an event that featured virtual appearances by Microsoft president Brad Smith and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Diriyah

Diriyah Company, part of the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund portfolio, is the second Saudi company to be recognised by Time, after Saudi Aramco in 2024.

A rendering of Diriyah near Riyadh. Photo: Diriyah

It is developing Diriyah, a $63.2 billion mixed-use development covering 14 square kilometres, near the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The development is expected to eventually host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors, with a range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational and residential spaces.

“Being recognised as one of the Time100 Most Influential Companies is a powerful affirmation of Diriyah’s mission to lead with purpose: by honouring our heritage, uplifting our community, and embracing world-class sustainability and hospitality standards,” Diriyah Company Group chief executive Jerry Inzerillo said in a statement on Thursday.

“From carbon-free construction, energy efficiency and water conservation, to cultural preservation and human-centric development, every aspect of Diriyah’s development reflects a commitment to minimising our environmental footprint while maximising quality of life for nearly 100,000 future residents.”

History

Time’s 100 most influential people list has, over the years, named:

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed (2024)

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, was named one of the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence in 2024.

Sheikh Tahnoon is also the chairman of G42 and of the International Holding Company.

Faisal Al Bannai (2024)

Faisal Al Bannai, an adviser for strategic research and advanced technology affairs to the President of the UAE, was featured on the Time list.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber (2023)

Dr Sultan Al Jaber is the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology as well as Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive. Dr Al Jaber was also the President of the Cop28 climate summit held in Dubai in 2023. He was featured for his business climate leadership and efforts to boost energy transition.

Omar Al Olama (2023)

Omar Al Olama has been at the forefront of the UAE's drive to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence since being appointed the world's first AI minister in 2017.

Sheikh Mohamed (2019)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was named in 2019 for his leadership and vision.

Loujain al‑Hathloul (2019)

Loujain al-Hathloul is a Saudi women's rights activist who championed the cause of women driving in the kingdom.

Rami Malek (2019)

The American actor, who has Egyptian roots, won the Oscar for best actor in 2019 for his role as rock star Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Wael Ghonim (2011)

The Egyptian internet activist and former Google executive rose to prominence during the Arab Spring protests in Egypt in 2011.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal (2007)

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is the chairman of Saudi-listed Kingdom Holding, which has interests in sectors including aviation, banking and financial services, e-commerce, education, hotel management, health care and real estate.

It has stakes in companies including Flynas, Nasjet, Bank Saudi Fransi, hotel groups Four Seasons and Accor and ride-sharing companies Uber, Careem and Lyft.