Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Defence companies and banks have been returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks. Getty Images
Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Defence companies and banks have been returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks. Getty Images

Business

Splashing the cash: How war and rate rises have led to a bonanza of share buybacks

Banks and defence companies have been returning billons to their shareholders via buybacks that are going into overdrive for September

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

August 30, 2024