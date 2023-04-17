UAE's Pearl Initiative appoints new chief executive

The UAE's Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organisation focused on promoting corporate control in the private sector, has appointed Yamama Al-Oraibi as its new chief executive.

This is the first time the organisation, which was founded in 2010, has appointed a chief executive.

Previously a private banker in London, Ms Al-Oraibi has 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship, youth employability and education, the Sharjah-based organisation said in a statement on Monday.

“It is an exhilarating time to be in the Gulf as the region witnesses historic growth and fast-paced changes including those in the private sector," Ms Al-Oraibi said.

"As part of the Pearl Initiative’s unwavering commitment to champion strong corporate governance, the organisation is expanding to support the rapid growth and diversity of the private sector in the region."

The Pearl Initiative is an independent, non-profit organisation working to promote the business case for a corporate culture of accountability and transparency.

It was established with the backing of the UN Office for Partnerships by regional business leaders. Its founding patron is Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

The Pearl Initiative organises corporate governance-related programmes, covering anti-corruption, diversity in business leadership in micro, small and medium enterprises, family companies, technology and philanthropy.

It also conducts research relevant to the region and hosts workshops and training, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, students and non-profit executives.

"The appointment of Yamama is aligned with the Pearl Initiative’s commitment to rapid expansion with a vision to support rapid private sector sustainable growth and employment across the region," said Badr Jafar, founder of the Pearl Initiative.