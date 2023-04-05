UAE's non-oil economy expands at strongest pace in five months on new orders

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector expanded at the strongest pace in five months, as new orders rose and employment in the Arab world's second largest economy grew at the fastest rate since 2016 in March.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 55.9 in March from 54.3 in February, well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The latest reading signalled a “sharp and quicker improvement” in the health of the sector.

The increase in the index was the largest month-on-month uplift since October 2021, with all five sub-components providing a “positive directional influence”, according to the survey.

"The latest PMI reading … reflected concerted efforts by non-oil companies to boost their capacity levels in the face of strengthening demand conditions,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“The sub-indices for employment and stocks of purchases rose to 80 and 60-month highs respectively, signalling notable uplifts in staffing numbers and inventories in the latest survey period."

The expansion of the Emirate’s private sector non-oil economy in March was underpinned by a robust increase in new order intakes, with the rate of growth accelerating to a five-month high.

