DP World signs sponsorship deal with Indian cricket team Delhi Capitals

Global port operator DP World has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Indian cricket team Delhi Capitals, adding to its growing repertoire of global sports partnerships that feature its brand.

The Dubai company's name will feature on the back of Delhi Capitals' official match jerseys and training gear as it becomes the global logistics partner of the cricket franchise, DP World said on Friday.

“Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences,” said Rizwan Soomar, chief executive and managing director for India and Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World.

“Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow.”

The new partnership is part of DP World’s global portfolio of cricket partnerships. The company is the title partner of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE, and the naming rights partner of the DP World Lions and the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The company was also the title partner of the DP World Asia Cup that took place in the UAE in 2022.

“The organisation has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand,” said Dhiraj Malhotra, chief executive of Delhi Capitals.

The 2022 T20 season was viewed by more than 400 million fans around the globe, making it one of the largest sporting events in the world.

“Partnering with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond,” the logistics company said.

DP World will begin its partnership with Delhi Capitals playing against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, the company said.