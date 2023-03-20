IMF approves $3bn to boost Sri Lanka's economy

The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved a 48‑month arrangement under the extended fund facility of 2.286 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) — nearly $3 billion — to boost Sri Lanka’s economic policies and reform initiatives.

The decision, which will enable an immediate disbursement equivalent to 254 million SDRs ($333 million), aims to protect the country's most vulnerable and improve governance, the IMF said in a statement.

The programme aims to restore the South Asian country’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, mitigate the economic impact on the poor and vulnerable, safeguard financial sector stability, and strengthen governance and growth potential, it added.

Sri Lanka is facing economic and social challenges, including a severe recession amid high inflation, depleted reserves, an unsustainable public debt, and heightened financial sector vulnerabilities, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“Ambitious revenue-based fiscal consolidation is necessary for restoring fiscal and debt sustainability while protecting the poor and vulnerable … the momentum of ongoing progressive tax reforms should be maintained, and social safety nets should be strengthened and better targeted to the poor,” she said.

“For the fiscal adjustments to be successful, sustained fiscal institutional reforms on tax administration, public financial and expenditure management, and energy pricing are critical.”

Faced with its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, as well as dwindling foreign currency reserves and a shortage of fuel and medicine, Sri Lanka said in April last year that it was defaulting on $51 billion of external debt for the first time and missed interest payments on some of its sovereign bonds.

In 2021, Sri Lanka’s foreign debt was equal to 64.2 per cent of its gross domestic product and total debt was equal to 119 per cent of its GDP.

Last month, the island country of 22 million marked 75 years since independence as President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office last July at the height of political unrest, called for reflection on “errors and failures” at a time of national crisis.

A rallying cry among protesters was that Sri Lanka’s extremely low tax rates and tax exemptions, which primarily benefitted the wealthiest in the country, had contributed to the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka should stay committed to the multipronged disinflation strategy to safeguard the credibility of its inflation-targeting regime, Ms Georgieva said.

“As the market regains confidence, the authorities’ recent introduction of greater exchange rate flexibility will help to rebuild the reserve buffer,” she added.

The IMF also stressed the need to fight corruption.